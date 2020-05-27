P.J. Horne will be staying in his home state for his final season of college basketball.
Horne, who started for Virginia Tech as a junior center last season, said Wednesday he has decided to transfer to the University of Georgia.
Virginia Tech had announced Monday that Horne was entering the transfer portal.
“Being closer to home, being three hours away instead of 8 1/2 hours away from home, [matters],” Horne said Wednesday in a phone interview from his Georgia home. “This pandemic has made it very tough on me and my family. I just thought it was the best decision to come back this way.”
He said his great aunt has died from COVID-19, while his aunt (his mother’s sister) and a great uncle are recovering from COVID-19.
“Being around my family and seeing the pandemic and how much it affects everyone,” he said, made him want to leave Tech.
Horne said that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, he had not been thinking about transferring.
“Having family members that had COVID kind of opened my eyes a bit — and [seeing] my parents, how worried they were,” Horne said. “It gave me a different perspective.
“I needed to be able to get up and go if I needed.”
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Horne started 30 games last season. He averaged 7.6 points. He scored in double figures in eight games, including five ACC games and the Maui Invitational upset of Michigan State.
He ranked third on Tech in both minutes (28.0 mpg) and rebounds (4.2 rpg). He sank 45 3-pointers, up from one the previous year. Tech nominated him for the ACC’s most improved player of the year award.
Tech will have more frontcourt depth and taller options inside next season, so Horne would not have been a lock to get the same amount of playing time as he did last season. But he said playing time is not why he is transferring.
“It didn’t have anything to do with basketball,” he said. “I love everything about Virginia Tech from the coaches down to the players. I had my own personal family there.
“This pandemic came and just made it tough on me.”
Tech coach Mike Young had said Monday that “we’ve got plenty up front” next season but that Horne “was certainly a piece that we were counting on.”
Horne plans to join the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer, so he would be able to play next season without having to sit out a year. He plans to graduate from Tech this summer after only three years of college.
“I put a lot of work in,” he said.
Horne graduated from Tift County High School in Georgia.
“More of his family can come and watch him play [for Georgia],” Horne’s mother, Tanya Horne, said. “A lot of us can’t just get up and ride to Virginia to the games. We can go to more games [now].”
Georgia had the same overall record as the Hokies last season — 16-16. The Bulldogs were 5-13 in Southeastern Conference play.
Horne was one of three Hokies who entered the transfer portal this spring. Fellow starter Landers Nolley II is transferring to Memphis. Backup guard/forward Isaiah Wilkins is transferring to Wake Forest; Wilkins has said Young called him in March and suggested he transfer.
