Highly touted basketball recruit P.J. Hall has verbally committed to Clemson, opting for the Tigers over Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-9 Hall announced his decision Wednesday at a ceremony at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina.
ESPN ranks him the No. 60 high school senior in the nation overall and the No. 10 center. Hall’s father played for Hokies coach Mike Young at Wofford.
Hall tweeted in July that his finalists were Clemson, Florida, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Georgia Tech. He visited Clemson, Florida and Virginia Tech this fall but cancelled visits to Tennessee and Georgia Tech.
He told 247Sports.com on Monday that his decision was down to Clemson and Virginia Tech.
