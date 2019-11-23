MG VT Pitt 112319

Shocky Jacques-Louis (18) of Pittsburgh is thrown down for a loss by Chamarri Conner (22) of Virginia Tech in the second half of the Virginia Tech — Pittsburgh NCAA football game in Blacksburg on Saturday.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — The officials handed Pittsburgh a gift when it called Virginia Tech whip linebacker Chamarri Conner for a late hit on the opening drive of the second half.

Conner knocked wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis out of bounds after an 8-yard gain. The 15-yard personal foul penalty gave Pittsburgh the ball across midfield for only the second time all game trailing 21-0.

Replays showed Jacques-Louis in bounds when Conner initiated the contact.

“I felt like he was clearly in bounds,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I felt like – it’s hard. Those guys have a hard job. There’s vicious hits that sometimes instinctually I think get flagged.”

Fuente unsuccessfully argued his case with the officials and by rule it wasn’t a reviewable play.

“You think it should be, but I understand why they’re hesitant except for targeting to review penalties,” Fuente said. “It’s a bang-bang play, it’s hard on those guys, it’d be nice to get it right, but I think it’s a slippery slope. If I’m not mistaken – I don’t watch much NFL, but they’re reviewing pass interference now right? I don’t know how well that’s going. But you’re a little hesitant to start reviewing all the penalties.”

While the play ended up being a non-factor in Tech’s 28-0 win — the drive ended with Pittsburgh punting from the 38-yard line — it was one of their longest gains of the night. Pitt’s offense only had three other plays go for more than 15-yards in the loss.

Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who watched the replay on the jumbotron, wasn’t sure what Chamarri Conner could have done differently on the play.

“It was hard to see where that line was and that’s such a close call, particularly in big games,” Foster said. “You see in the SEC there’s a lot hits like that are not called. I’m for protecting the players as much as anybody, but if you don’t defend yourself he’s going to run over you...That guy could keep running and at the last second step out of bounds, but you are already committed.”

Conner couldn’t believe the call, but it didn’t stop him from playing at full speed. He got the rain-soaked fans at Lane Stadium out of their seats a few more times before the night was done.

The next time Pitt touched the ball he sacked Pickett with linebacker Rayshard Ashby for a loss of 13 to force a punt. Conner also blew up a reverse for a loss of 7-yards with Jacques-Louis on the receiving end of another bruising hit. Conner and Ashby tied for the team lead with seven tackles. 

“Really big,” Ashby said of Conner’s second half play. “Just the dog mentality he has, the way he comes to work every day in practice, he gives it all he’s got for each person out there. He makes a lot of big hits and a lot of big plays, and we just appreciate him so much.”

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

