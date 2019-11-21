BLACKSBURG — Daniel Pereira's first several months at Northside High School were not easy.
Pereira, then a ninth-grader, had moved with his parents from Venezuela in the summer of 2015. So his first day at Northside High School that fall was daunting.
"I had no friends," Pereira said. "I remember the first day of school, as a freshman, my mom dropped me off and I was like, 'What am I going to do? I don't speak anything. I don't know what to do.’ She was like, 'Just go have fun.’"
Pereira's first several months at Virginia Tech have been much less challenging.
The midfielder has made a big impact in his first season of college soccer, and has started every game this season. Last week, he was named to the ACC all-freshman team.
"I didn't know I was going to be playing this much," said Pereira, whose squad will play Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
And because he is playing for Virginia Tech, his parents have been able to attend his home games.
"We are the American dream," Pereira's mother, Katiuska Gil, said. "If you want to know if the American dream exists, I can tell you yes, it happens. It happened to us.
"In Venezuela, we had everything. We came because my life, our life, was in danger. We had to leave everything. … Came with a suitcase each. No English, no jobs, no papers. We started from the very, very, very bottom. Figured it out.
"Then in four years, Daniel is playing soccer for a big school with great people, with a scholarship. I have an excellent job, and my husband has an excellent job. We are not illegal. It's the American dream."
Seeking asylum
Pereira grew up in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. When he was 8 or 9 years old, he gave up baseball to focus on soccer.
"Soccer is pretty big over there," he said. "I have a lot of friends that are already pros."
In July 2015, just a few weeks after Pereira's 15th birthday, he left with his father, Hector Pereira, and his mother for America.
"Our life was in danger because we were persecuted from the government," said Pereira's mother, who declined to elaborate.
Pereira's parents picked the Roanoke area because Pereira's older half brother — who now lives in Spain — used to attend Roanoke College.
Pereira said moving to America was "scary" for him.
"I didn't know the language," he said.
Pereira and his parents — who are married, even though they have different last names — came to America on tourist visas. In January 2016, the family applied for asylum.
The family is still awaiting an interview on its asylum application.
Pereira's mother is a Spanish teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, while Pereira's father works for a house restoration company.
"We pay our taxes," Pereira's mother said. "My first job in this country was in a kitchen four years ago. My husband's first job was doing landscaping.
"We are thankful about whatever is happening to us, most about Daniel."
Fancy footwork
Pereira began playing soccer for Northside High School when he was a ninth-grader.
"He was one of our best players his freshman year," said Lorstan Allen, who was promoted from Northside assistant to head coach before Pereira's senior season. "There were other [high] schools his freshman year coming to watch him, just from around the area. They literally told us, 'We're coming to watch you guys play because we want to see this little freshman go.’ He was something different … when it came to his footwork."
Pereira made the All-Timesland second team as a sophomore. He made the All-Timesland first team as a junior, when he had 12 goals and 11 assists.
"He was able to dribble downfield and he would get in front of somebody and within a split second, he was gone," Allen said. "It was because of footwork. He could take a player one-v-one, juke that player out, another player would show up, juke that player out."
He was named the Timesland player of the year as a senior, when he scored 44 goals and broke his school's career points record.
Pereira and the Vikings advanced to the 2019 Class 3 final — the team's first appearance in a state title game.
"It was one for the books," Pereira said. "We didn't win it, but at least we made history for the program. It was beautiful."
Freshman standout
Hokies coach Mike Brizendine first saw Pereira last fall, at a practice for Pereira's Roanoke-based club team, the VBR Star.
"He basically dribbled through the whole team," Brizendine said. "I'm like, 'All right, he's got a different level.’"
Pereira said he reaped full scholarship offers from Tech, Virginia Commonwealth and William and Mary and a partial scholarship offer from Virginia.
He verbally committed to Tech last fall, picking the Hokies over VCU. He signed with the Hokies later that fall.
Tech's ACC affiliation, coaches and pretty campus weren't the only reasons he chose Tech.
"I also made the decision for my parents, too, so they can come watch," Pereira said.
This is the first season since 2011 that the Tech squad includes a graduate of a Timesland high school.
The 5-foot-9, 145-pound Pereira ranks third on the Hokies (9-5-3) in points with 13. He is tied for third on the team in goals (five) and assists (three).
"I thought he could be a starter, but the impact that he had has been greater than what I could foresee," Brizendine said. "His quickness, his technical ability — it's really hard to take the ball off of him. He has a good range of passing. He's a pretty complete player.
"He has all the tools to [eventually] be a first-team All-ACC guy."
Pereira said he has a different approach than he did at Northside.
"In high school, … I would do everyone's role — I'll defend and then attack. Here … I just do my job in the midfield," he said. "I don't need to be scoring as much.
"My job is to just control the midfield and let the strikers do their thing."
Pereira scored his first college goal in a 2-1 win over Loyola (Maryland). He scored his first ACC goal in a 2-2 tie with Boston College later in September.
He has scored in each of the past three games — in a 2-1 win in the regular-season finale against Duke; in a 2-0 ACC tournament victory at Louisville; and in an ACC quarterfinal loss at Wake Forest.
Against Wake, Pereira scored on a free kick in the 82nd minute to tie the game at 2 and force overtime.
"It was dope," Pereira said. "After practice me and Jonny [Ingason], we stay practicing free kicks all the time."
Tech lost to Wake on penalty kicks, although Pereira did score on his penalty kick.
Virginia Tech received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament Monday.
Tech is the No. 10 overall seed in the 48-team NCAA field. The Hokies, who reaped a first-round bye, will host a second-round game Sunday.
Pereira is happy in Southwest Virginia.
"I have so many friends," he said.
He hopes the asylum process will enable him to stay.
"I hope it works," Pereira said. "It's not just for me — it's for my parents, too."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.