Women’s basketball

Sunday

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: UNC 11-2, 2-0 ACC; Virginia Tech 10-3, 8-2.

Notes: After beginning ACC play with road losses to two top-10 teams, Virginia Tech returns home to take on the Tar Heels. … Tech's Dara Mabrey left Thursday's loss at unbeaten North Carolina State with an injury with 2:02 to go. The game was tied at 67 when Mabrey left the court; Tech wound up losing 76-69. … Tech's Aisha Sheppard made eight 3-pointers in Thursday's loss, tying the school single-game record set by Jenni Garber in a 1991 game at South Carolina. Sheppard was 10 of 18 from the field, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range, and finished with 28 points. Sheppard is averaging 17.3 points on the season. … After turning the ball over 13 times in last weekend's loss at Florida State, Tech turned the ball over 19 times at N.C. State. … Former Princeton coach Courtney Banghart is in her first season at the helm of the Tar Heels. … UNC's losses have come against Alabama and Yale. … North Carolina is coming off a 65-47 win at Virginia … All five of UNC's starters average double figures in points, including Janelle Bailey (15.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg), who made the All-ACC second team last season; Mississippi transfer Madinah Muhammad (13.7 ppg); and freshman Malu Tshitenge (12.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg).

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men's basketball and many other teams at the university.

