BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech backup defensive back Armani Chatman spent the first half watching Caleb Farley be a disruptive force against North Carolina.
Freshman quarterback Sam Howell had plenty of early success against the Hokies with 159 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first half, but Farley was a consistent thorn in Howell’s side.
Farley had a career-high four pass breakups, including two at the goal line that forced UNC to settle for a field goal in the first quarter. The defender’s day came to an early end when he took a knee to the head on Howell’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Rontavius Groves.
Tech turned to Chatman, a redshirt freshman that had yet to see any meaningful defensive reps. He’s played in all seven of the Hokies games this season, but that playing time was mostly on special teams.
“It was a pretty big moment for me,” Chatman said.
Chatman credited his teammates in the secondary for having him ready to go on Saturday. The constant communication from the sidelines to the field made it easy for the defender to ensure there was no drop off in play after Farley’s departure.
It turned out to be a rather lengthy debut as well with the game going into six overtimes and Chatman playing the entire time.
“Armani is a guy who has continued to improve, has a lot of abilities, has a really good skill set, is going to continue playing a bigger role,” Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “He’s obviously done some good things on special teams. Obviously the other day he showed he’s a play away from being the guy.”
According to Chatman, he played about 50 snaps. He had five tackles and allowed two completions in the 43-41 win. Foster used one of those completions — an 8-yard touchdown pass from Howell to Beau Corrales — as a teaching moment. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Corrales boxed Chatman out to get in position to make the touchdown catch.
“He played behind the receiver there on the goal line there when they scored on the pylon…,” Foster said. “Luckily didn’t cost us the game.”
Chatman didn’t let the mistake linger and helped prevent Howell from finding an open receiver on UNC’s two-point conversion attempt in the sixth overtime.
“When I went to the sideline [after the touchdown] coach Foster was just like forget about it, you have another play to go make,” Chatman said.
Chatman has come a long way in less than two years. Tech initially had the three-star 2018 signee out of Virginia Beach native at receiver, but the coaching staff changed their minds before fall camp. The former two-way starter at Bishop Sullivan Catholic had no issues going to the defensive side of the ball.
The hardest part of the transition was only playing two games redshirting. He used the time to make physical gains in the weight room to be ready for the 2019 season. The competition in the fall with Farley and fellow starting defensive back Jermaine Waller showed Chatman
“It was definitely rough,” Chatman said.
Chatman worked as hard as he could in the weight room to be ready for his opportunity this season. The competition that started in the fall with Farley and Jermaine Waller has helped Chatman continue to improve.
“Caleb and Jermaine they pushed everybody in the room, they set the standard, set the bar,” Chatman said.
Chatman thought he lived up to that standard on Saturday.
“I felt confident,” Chatman said. “I think everyone else feels confident in me. It’s like just bringing me along now. Just got to maintain that and be ready to play.”
