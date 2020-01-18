BLACKSBURG — On Jan. 7, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team rallied to beat Syracuse.
Eleven days later, the Hokies' comeback fell short.
Syracuse fended off the Hokies 71-69 on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum, snapping Tech's three-game winning streak.
With his team trailing 70-69, Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II missed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with three seconds to go.
"They trusted me to make a play and I just didn't come through this time," Nolley said. "I just put us in a bad situation. … I felt like it was a better play that could've been made, that I should've made. I just didn't."
"It just hurt when you don't come through.
"I just rushed it. I felt like [there] was somebody open in the middle; I feel like both defenders jumped at me. But it happened so fast. … I just made a bad last play and it just cost us the game."
The ball glanced off the left side of the rim.
"That's a pretty tough shot to make," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said.
Tech (13-5, 4-3 ACC) had called timeout with 7.4 seconds left to set up a final shot.
What did coach Mike Young draw up during the timeout?
"Exactly what we got. You didn't like it? It looked good, didn't it?" Young cracked. "That wasn't what we drew up, but he was going to be a part of it."
"It was [drawn up] … for me to find somebody or hopefully hit the shot," Nolley said. "Clearly I didn't do either."
Young took the blame.
"We made the wrong play. That is on Mike Young," Young said. "I've got to do a better job of putting them in place.
"I would really like to have put the thing into the high post."
Nolley, a five-time ACC freshman of the week, had 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists. He also had four of his team's seven turnovers, including three in a key stretch of the second half.
"I've just got to be better," Nolley said. "My team played amazing. … It was my fault.
"Down the stretch, I just should've provided more for my team.
"I had some crucial turnovers."
Nolley was just 5 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range.
"We were pushing up on him pretty good," Boeheim said. "We were making him a little off-balance."
Marek Dolezaj of the Orange made one of two free throws with one second left.
Syracuse (11-7, 4-3), which led the entire second half, avenged a 67-63 loss to Tech at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange shot 48.3% from the field, including 50% in the second half. Syracuse made just six 3-pointers but scored 34 points in the paint.
"We didn't defend well enough to win," Young said. "We had as many scouting-report mistakes today as we've had all year."
Down by 16 points in the first half, Tech shot 51.7% from the field in the second half.
Virginia Tech was 15 of 37 from 3-point range against Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense, tying the school record for the most 3-point attempts in a game. Tech had set that record against Lehigh two months ago and tied it against Delaware State the following game.
Hokies freshman Jalen Cone, making his first start, had all 14 points of his points in the first half. He made four 3-pointers.
Tech freshman reserve Nahiem Alleyne tallied 17 points. He was 6 of 7 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Alleyne, who had been mired in a shooting slump, scored in double figures for the second straight game. He was 5 of 5 from the field, including 4 of 4 from 3-point territory, in the second half.
"Alleyne really hurt us," Boeheim said. "We were worried about Nolley and Cone, but he really hurt us."
Buddy Boeheim, the son of the Syracuse coach, had 18 of his 26 points in the first half.
"Buddy got us off to a good start and then they just face-guard him," Jim Boeheim said.
Down 47-34 with 15:57 to go, Tech went on a 17-6 run to cut the lead to 53-51 with 10:37 left.
Nolley then made three turnovers during a stretch that saw Syracuse extend the lead to 59-53.
Tech later scored seven straight points to cut the lead to 66-65 with 1:54 left.
Alleyne later scored to cut the deficit to 68-67 with 1:21 left, but Elijah Hughes answered with a basket.
Wabissa Bede made a layup cut the lead to 70-69 with 40.3 seconds left. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.
Tech's Tyrece Radford, who had scored 39 points the past two games combined, was 0 of 4 from the field Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.