Before the season, it looked like Tuesday's duel between Virginia Tech and Wake Forest would wind up being a meeting of the two worst men's basketball teams in the ACC.
But that has not turned out to be the case.
Wake Forest, which was picked last in the ACC's preseason media poll, is indeed struggling. The Demon Deacons are 8-7 overall and tied for last place in the ACC with a 1-4 league mark.
But the Hokies, who were picked next-to-last in the poll, are 12-4 overall and tied for fourth in the ACC with a 3-2 conference record.
"It's a team. It's a real team that I believe really enjoys competing with one another and competing for the Hokies," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday on the ACC's weekly teleconference. "It's the way it's supposed to be."
The Hokies, who will visit Wake Forest at 9 p.m. Tuesday, have two redshirt freshmen and four freshmen in their nine-man rotation. But one of those redshirt freshmen has been a standout.
Redshirt freshman forward Landers Nolley II, who ranks third in the ACC in scoring with an average of 17.9 points, was named the ACC freshman of the week on Monday for the fifth time.
Nolley helped Tech win twice last week, scoring 15 points at Syracuse and 29 points in last Saturday's win over North Carolina State.
"That performance on Saturday was tremendous," Young said. "He was elite offensively and I thought he did a really nice job defensively."
Nolley's five freshman of the week awards are particularly impressive considering the league also includes Duke freshman Vernon Carey, who is considered to be among the leading candidates for national player of the year honors. Carey has earned ACC freshman of the week honors three times, compared to Nolley's five.
Nolley and the rest of the Hokies might be able to make a seasonlong splash in what has been a down year for the ACC.
No. 3 Duke (15-1, 5-0), No. 9 Florida State (14-2, 4-1) and No. 11 Louisville (13-3, 4-1) were the only three ACC teams to crack the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. The ACC's other 12 teams appear to be on a different tier.
"Duke has separated itself, but other than that, I think there's a lot of balance," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "Louisville and Florida State are right there behind them, but I think the rest, there's very little separation among the rest of the league. A lot of inexperience and a lot of teams … right about the same level."
The only ACC teams in the "others receiving votes" category of the AP poll Monday were Virginia and Virginia Tech.
One plus for Tech this season has been a tendency to not commit many fouls. The Hokies rank second nationally with an average of just 12.4 personal fouls.
"They have been great," Young said. "We typically have a foul to give or two fouls to give at the end of each half. It infuriates me when the officiating crew feels the need to even that out. N.C. State has nine team fouls, we have three, and there's one that's blown from out of nowhere just to even that up. That burns my tail.
"None of us want to foul a lot. … You want teams to earn points. You don't want teams walking up there [to the free-throw line] 25 times."
Tech's tendency not to foul could be particularly helpful Tuesday. The Demon Deacons lead the ACC in free throws made (272) and attempted (366).
"They have a number of people that can really drive it," Young said. "It's not necessarily the first drive. If you stone that one, they will take a retreat dribble and they're coming right back at you.
"That's … a team that's not afraid to lower their head and draw contact and get fouled. That has been a real source of concern."
Tech has also excelled when it comes to not turning the ball over. The Hokies lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.7) and rank third in assist-turnover ratio.
"I am a little surprised," Young said of his team's lack of turnovers. "I don't know what to attribute it to other than just a daily emphasis … and [point guard] Wabissa Bede, thankfully, in a Virginia Tech uniform as a junior. … He just doesn't turn the ball over and understands the value of that possession."
Bede (100 assists, 27 turnovers) ranks fourth nationally in assist-turnover ratio.
"Bede is the engine that makes them run," State coach Kevin Keatts said.
The Hokies lack size, but they were outrebounded by only one rebound at Syracuse and by just two rebounds against State.
State shot only 31.9% from the field in its 72-58 loss at Tech.
"If you can hold people to under 40 [%] and rebound like we are, should be in every game," Young said.
The Hokies faced a State team that was without its top scorer and rebounder, C.J. Bryce, because of a concussion.
Tech's next foe might be without one of its top players, too. Junior guard Chaundee Brown, who ranks second on Wake in scoring (13.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.5 rpg), has missed the past two games with a lower leg injury.
"We miss Chaundee," Wake coach Danny Manning said. "I'm not anticipating anything in terms of him being ready for Virginia Tech."
