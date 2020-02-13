SOFTBALL
No. 16 Oklahoma State 14,
Va. Tech 6
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Former Virginia Tech ace Carrie Eberle recorded a save to help her new team beat her old one on the first day of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Thursday.
The game was called after six innings because of the lopsided score.
Eberle, who joined 2019 Women's College World Series participant Oklahoma State (3-2) as graduate transfer last summer, allowed one run in two innings.
Mackenzie Lawter belted a three-run homer to give the Hokies (4-2) a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the second. But the Cowgirls answered with four runs in the third to grab a 7-4 lead.
The Cowgirls scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to extend the lead to 14-5.
Losing pitcher Keely Rochard struck out 11 batters in 5 1/3 innings but allowed 10 hits, including three homers, and 10 runs (eight earned).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.