LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virginia Tech was no match for one of the better women's basketball teams in the country Sunday afternoon.
Fifth-ranked Louisville delivered an early knockout, scoring the first seven points of the game and cruising to a 70-53 win in front of 10,423 fans at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cardinals (27-3, 16-2 ACC), who had already clinched the ACC regular-season title, led 19-8 after the first quarter and 53-32 entering the fourth quarter.
"They're the best team that we've played all year," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said after his team's regular-season finale. "They're long. They have shooting. They're fast. Shot blockers. They have it all."
The loss cost Tech the chance for a top-four seed and a double bye in the ACC tournment.
Tech (21-8, 11-7), which was picked 10th in the ACC's preseason poll, will be the fifth seed in the ACC tournament — Tech's best seed ever. Tech's previous best was a No. 7 seed in 2005, 2006 and 2007.
"We've had a tremendous season. We shocked a lot of people," said Tech point guard Taja Cole, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. "We're going to get back to the drawing board and get back to doing what we do."
Tech began the day in a three-way tie for third with Duke and Florida State. Duke was the only one of the trio to win Sunday, so Duke finished alone in third.
The Hokies finished in what will be a two-way or three-way a tie for fourth place. FSU reaped the fourth seed and the final double bye.
Tech had to settle for a single bye. Tech will play a second-round game at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum against the winner of Wednesday's game between the No. 12 and No. 13 seeds.
If the Hokies win Thursday, they will meet 17th-ranked FSU in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Friday. FSU beat Tech 86-62 on Dec. 29.
With Sunday's loss, Tech fell to 0-4 against ranked foes (FSU, North Carolina State and Louisville) this season, with all four losses coming by double digits.
"I know that we can beat these teams," said Tech freshman Elizabeth Kitley, who had 17 points and eight rebounds. "Hopefully we'll get a chance."
Louisville beat Tech for the seventh straight time.
"I see this right here being a second-round game in the NCAA tournament, possibly a Sweet 16 game, because I've got that much respect for Kenny and his ballclub," Cardinals coach Jeff Walz said. "We did an outstanding job defensively of taking them out of what they wanted to do early."
The Cardinals jumped to a 14-3 lead with 2:18 left in the first quarter. They shot 53.3% from the field in that quarter to Tech's 25%.
Tech guard Aisha Sheppard was held to four points in the game, about 11 below her average. She attempted only four shots.
"Our job was to make sure we were there on the catch, not let her turn the corner and get to the basket easy," Walz said.
Tech guard Dara Mabrey was held to three points (nine below her average). She was 1 of 4 from 3-point range.
The Hokies were just 3 of 15 from 3-point range.
"We did a heck of a job of defending the 3-point line," Walz said.
Louisville scored 21 points off Tech's 17 turnovers.
Cole was 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range. She had three assists (half her average) and four turnovers.
"We did a really nice job of staying in front of Taja … and forced her to take five 3s. That's really not her game," Walz said. "Forcing her to take 12 shots takes shots away from Sheppard and Mabrey, which is what we wanted to do."
Cole played for Louisville as a freshman before transferring to Georgia, then joining Tech as a graduate transfer.
"It was definitely fun coming back here," Cole said. "It's a great atmosphere to play in."
The Cardinals scored 16 second-chance points off their 14 offensive rebounds.
"Thhose second-chance opportunities gave them chances that we shouldn't have let them have," Cole said.
Louisville's "Senior Day" went well for Cardinals senior guard Jazmine Jones (18 points) and 6-foot-4 senior forward Kylee Shook (15 points, 12 rebounds).
Cardinals star Dana Evans, who had missed the past two games with a sprained ankle, had 11 points.
This story will be updated later when the ACC pairings come out.
