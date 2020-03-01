LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For one half, Virginia Tech held its own against the No. 11 men’s basketball team in the land.
Then came the second half.
Louisville clinched at least a share of the ACC regular-season title with a 68-52 win Sunday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
“They’re so explosive offensively,” Tech coach Mike Young said.
The game was tied at 27 at halftime. But the Cardinals (24-6, 15-4) outscored Tech 41-25 in the second half.
“We didn’t play hard. They came out and fought second half, and we just didn’t compete to that level and fight,” said Tech freshman Jalen Cone, who had 15 points and five 3-pointers off the bench.
“They came out and had more winning plays than us. More offensive rebounds. More hustle plays. … We’ve just got to get tougher.”
The Hokies (15-14, 6-12) have lost nine of their past 10 games, including the last four.
“We’ve got to fight and get a win,” Cone said. “It’s getting down to crunch time. In a conference like this, everybody’s playing hard, everybody’s good. So we just have to … fight harder than the opposing team.
“Young team. We’re still experiencing some new things, especially coming into an arena like this, versus a team like this. … We fought pretty good, but it just wasn’t good enough.”
The Hokies were once 5-3 in the ACC. Is Young mystified by this turn of events?
“We’ve had our chances,” Young said. “I’m not mystified. It’s the game, it’s the league. … We haven’t played as well. And I take a great deal of responsibility in that.”
With the loss, Tech no longer has a shot of a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament. Tech, which has two regular-season games left, is assured of having to play in one of the three first-round games.
“We just haven’t been knocking down shots lately,” said Tech freshman Nahiem Alleyne, who had 12 points and four 3-pointers. “Obviously it’s frustrating when you’re losing. We’ve just got to build on it. We’re still young.”
The 52-point outing was Tech’s second-lowest output of the season.
“Sometimes when our plays would break down because of their good defense, when it was time to motion, screen for other guys, we didn’t do that very well,” Cone said.
The Cardinals took over sole possession of first place in the ACC. They lead Florida State by half a game.
“They’re a tall, athletic team,” Alleyne said.
The Cardinals played without standout center Malik Williams because of a sprained ankle. But they still beat Tech for the 16th straight time.
Louisville’s 6-foot-8, 225-pound star forward, Jordan Nwora, had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
“When he gets close to that basket and he rises up, it’s hard to stop him,” Cone said.
Down 34-32 with 16:10 to go, the Cardinals went on a 12-0 run to grab a 44-34 lead with 11:59 left. They led the rest of the way.
After shooting just 40.7% from the field in the first half, Louisville shot 50% in the second half. Louisville had 20 points in the paint in the second half.
“We were trying to get the ball into the paint. I thought we did that in the second half,” Cardinals coach Chris Mack said.
Tech shot 38% from the field, including 34.6% in the second half.
“There were some times we got stops and took some bad shots,” Cone said.
The Hokies were 10 of 30 from 3-point range. P.J. Horne was 1 of 7 from that distance.
Landers Nolley II was 2 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range.
“We made Nolley work for his catches,” Mack said. “There were a couple times where they were trying to post him. … Both Dwayne [Sutton] and Jordan did a great job fronting him and not allowing it to go in easily.”
Tech had a season-high 16 turnovers.
Louisville outrebounded Tech 40-26. The Cardinals scored 13 second-chance points off their 11 offensive rebounds.
“We had some missed box-outs, gave them second chances,” Cone said.
Little-used Louisville backup and North Cross graduate Keith Oddo, a walk-on graduate transfer from the University of Richmond, capped his team’s senior night by sinking a 3-pointer with five seconds to go. The crowd erupted. Oddo’s teammates mobbed him at game’s end.
“That was awesome,” Mack said of the shot. “Give Oddo credit. A lot of times, a guy doesn’t play a whole lot, I’ve seen that shot a thousand times hit the side of the backboard. I’m glad for him. He’s a good shooter.”
