Louisville forward Dwayne Sutton (24) is guarded by Virginia Tech guard Tyrece Radford (23).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 11 Louisville beat the Virginia Tech men's basketball team 68-52 Sunday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The game was tied at 27 at halftime.

Tech shot 34.6 percent from the field in the second half to the Cardinals' 50 percent.

Louisville (24-6, 15-4 ACC) took over sole possession of first place in the league.

The Hokies (15-14, 6-12) have lost nine of their past 10 games, including the last four.

With the loss, Tech is assured of having to play in one of the three first-round games of the ACC tournament. Tech has no shot of a first-round bye.

Down 34-32 with 16;06 to go, the Cardinals went on a 12-0 run to grab a 44-34 lead with 11:56 left. They led the way. They had two 3-pointers in the run.

Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Nahiem Alleyne had 12 points for Tech. He had four of the team's 10 3-pointers.

