BLACKSBURG — Maybe it’s a rut. Or a lull.
Whatever you call it, it’s not over yet.
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team lost its third straight game Saturday, falling to fifth-ranked Florida State 74-63 at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (14-8, 5-6 ACC), who trailed the entire second half, have now lost three straight ACC games for the first time since suffering a five-game ACC skid four years ago.
“We are in a bit of a hole, but as I told them after the game, we control everything,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “Play better basketball. Find ways to win.”
The skid began with last Saturday’s loss at Boston College. After Tech lost at Miami three days later, Young said his team was in “a bit of a rut.”
When asked after this latest loss what Tech needs to do to get out of the rut, Young thought back to when he played for Fletcher Arritt on Fork Union Military Academy’s postgraduate team in the 1981-82 season.
“I can remember sitting on the old 16-passenger van,” Young said. “He would sit me up front, and I can remember vividly ... a couple of times he told me, ... ‘Young, every team is going to have a two-week, two-and-a-half week spell where they don’t play great basketball. And if you continue to win games or win some games during that time, you’ve got a great, great team.’
“We’re in that lull. ... We’re not making the plays necessary to win games. But we’ll continue to grind on it. We’ve got to snap out of it.”
Tech also had a three-game slide earlier this season, when it lost to Dayton, BYU and Duke.
“We’ve been here before,” said Tyrece Radford, who had 18 points for Tech. “We have to make changes offensively and also defensively.”
Florida State (18-3, 8-2) bounced back from a loss at Virginia on Tuesday.
“This was a game with a sense of urgency for us,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.
FSU sophomore guard Devin Vassell was 7 of 7 from 3-point range, tying three other players for the most 3-point attempts without a miss in a game in ACC history.
“They just kept kind of collapsing,” Vassell said. “[Teammates] kept penetrating and my man would help and I would just be wide-open, call for it.”
He was 5 of 5 from 3-point range in the first half.
“He was just comfortable in the first half,” Tech guard Hunter Cattoor said. “I don’t think we were affecting him.”
The 6-foot-6 Vassell, who was usually guarded by the 6-foot Wabissa Bede, was 8 of 10 from the field in the game.
Vassell, who entered the game averaging 13.3 points, scored a career-high 27 points. His seven 3-pointers were also a career high.
“He’s a killer,” Radford said. “Seven for seven, that’s amazing.”
FSU was 10 of 22 from 3-point range — the most 3-pointers Tech has allowed in ACC play this season.
The taller Seminoles shot 49.1% from the field.
“They’re tall, athletic,” Cattoor said. “They can rise up and shoot over you.”
Tech shot 43.1% from the field. The Seminoles blocked five shots.
“They switch everything up top and guard the arc,” said Cattoor, who had 10 points. “Once you drive in, you have 7-footers coming down, trying to block shots.”
Tech made just seven 3-pointers, with two of those coming in the final minute.
“We tried to at least not give them those easy baskets that they normally get with Bede penetrating and finding the open man,” Hamilton said. “As a result of the trouble we had guarding the point guard from Virginia [on Tuesday], ... we did a much better job containing the dribble.
“You try to avoid letting one team beat you twice.”
The Hokies shot 23.3% (7 of 30) from 3-point range.
“I would love to throw the ball into a 6-foot-9, 6-foot-10 or 7-foot kid and have him turn and score. I can’t,” Young said. “Do I want to live my life shooting that thing 30 times from 3? I don’t. But we’re kind of locked into that.”
Tech’s Landers Nolley II had 14 points but was just 5 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range. P.J. Horne was 0 of 6 from 3-point range.
