BLACKSBURG — For one half, it looked like the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had a good chance to knock off a ranked foe for the second straight week.
Then came the second half.
Tenth-ranked Duke held the Hokies to 22 second-half points and rallied for a 77-63 win on Friday at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (6-3, 1-1 ACC) lost their third straight game since upsetting then-No. 3 Michigan State last week.
Duke (9-1, 1-0), which had lost at Cassell in each of the past three seasons, trailed 41-38 at halftime.
But Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski went to a smaller lineup early in the second half. His team outscored Tech 39-22 in that half.
“We made that change, and it worked,” Krzyzewski said. “I thought we should defend the ball screen better. … When we started the second half, we did not defend it. So I figured we are not going to defend it … with those people. So I said, ‘Let’s put in a lineup where we can switch everything.’ ”
Duke’s 6-foot-10 freshman center, Vernon Carey Jr., had 10 points in the first half. But he played just four minutes in the second half, with Krzyzewski moving forward Jack White to center.
“They defended differently with a different lineup, and they kind of screwed up what we [were] trying to accomplish,” said Tech center P.J. Horne, who had 15 points.
Tech scored 26 points in the paint in the first half but just 14 in the second half.
Duke’s defenders moved better in the second half, said Tech coach Mike Young.
“Vernon, as terrific as he is, … has a very hard time, as most do, chasing a kid that can space the floor like P.J.,” Young said. ‘But [Krzyzewski] found a lineup that was best for him, … and that got us.”
Tech turned the ball over just four times in the first half but committed 10 turnovers against Duke’s halfcourt pressure and switching defenders in the second half.
“I tried to calm as much people down as I could,” said Tech point guard Wabissa Bede, who had 12 points. “Telling them, ‘It’s fake pressure, don’t worry about it. It’s fake pressure, don’t look at their jersey, don’t look at their jersey.’ … Their pressure got onto us, and that’s just my fault. I’ve got to relax the team.”
Tech freshman forward Landers Nolley II, who was averaging 20 points, had all seven of his points in the first half.
“It was just a bad night. Good players have bad nights,” Nolley said.
“He usually gets the advantage of a big [player guarding him],” Krzyzewski said. “So we put an athlete on him. And then being able to switch was probably the key to the game.”
Nolley committed nine turnovers, including six in the second half.
“The [Duke] defense was the same the whole game. We just had to tighten up on our end, specifically me — coming to the ball more, being more aggressive, maybe creating a little more space so I can get open to make another play,” Nolley said. “There was a lot of stuff that I didn’t do that I should’ve.
“I put everything on myself because I played terrible. I didn’t do a lot. I had nine turnovers.”
After leading most of the first half, Tech scored the first two baskets of the second half to build a 45-38 lead. But Duke went on a 12-2 run to grab a 50-47 lead.
Tech later grabbed a 52-50 lead with 11:11 left. But Carey made two free throws to tie the score.
Duke point guard Tre Jones (15 points) sank a jumper to give his team the lead for good at 54-52 with 10:15 left.
Leading just 56-55 with 8:59 left, Duke went on a 17-2 run to build a 73-57 cushion with 3:05 left.
With Duke up 66-57, Nolley shoved a Duke player and was whistled for a flagrant foul. Wendell Moore (12 points) made two free throws, and Duke got to keep the ball. Alex O’Connell then sank a 3-pointer for a 71-57 lead.
“I lost my composure,” Nolley said.
Tech shot just 40.9 percent from the field in the second half.
“The second half, they just got more physical,” Tech freshman Nahiem Alleyne said.
Tech was just 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
