DURHAM, N.C. — The sixth-ranked Duke men's basketball team squashed Virginia Tech 88-64 on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Hokies (15-12, 6-10 ACC) lost to Duke for the second time this season. Duke beat Tech 77-63 on Dec. 6 in a game that Tech led at halftime.
This time, Duke (23-4, 13-3) led from the opening basket.
Duke led 51-25 at halftime. It was the second-biggest halftime deficit for Tech since the Hokies joined the ACC, trailing only a 28-point halftime deficit in a 2015 game against Miami.
Duke led by as many as 30 points in the second half.
Duke jumped to an 11-2 lead with 17:01 left in the first half. Tre Jones began the game with back-to-back 3-pointers.
The lead grew to 28-14 with 11:35 left in the first half. Duke was 5 of 6 from 3-point range at that point.
The cushion grew to 37-16 with 7:28 to go in the first half. Duke was shooting 61.9% from the field at that point to Tech's 27.8%. Duke was 6 of 9 from 3-point range at that point.
The Blue Devils shot 48.6% from the field in the first half to Tech's 29%.
Tech's Landers Nolley II and Wabissa Bede were a combined 0 of 9 from the field in the first half.
Duke was 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, while Tech was 3 of 10.
Duke outrebounded Tech 28-14 in the first half.
