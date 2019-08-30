CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve, and cut running back Cameron Artis-Payne and quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Carolina made the decision Friday to lose Gano for the season after he struggled to make it back from an injury to his plant leg that kept him out of the preseason. The 32-year-old Gano has been the team’s kicker since 2012 and missed just three field-goal attempts over the past two seasons.
Undrafted rookie Joey Slye, who was 7 of 8 on field-goal attempts in the preseason — including 3 of 3 from beyond 50 yards — will handle kicking duties for Carolina. Slye is a former Virginia Tech standout.
Heinicke, who starred at Old Dominion, was the Panthers’ No. 2 QB last season.
Cravens, Pryor amid early bird NFL cuts
Several teams got a head start on their cuts Friday, a day before they have to trim their 90-man rosters to 53.
Notable names among the early casualties included Broncos safety Su’a Cravens, Jaguars receiver Terrelle Pryor, Raiders linebacker Brandon Marshall, and Rams QB Brandon Allen.
Baltimore released wide receiver Michael Floyd and linebacker Shane Ray.
Patriots acquire center
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — David Andrews’ uncertain status led New England to fill a potentially sudden need at center by acquiring Russell Bodine in a trade Friday.
The Patriots sent Buffalo a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, the Bills announced.
Bodine is a fifth-year player who might have to replace Andrews, who was hospitalized last weekend because of blood clots in his lung.
Browns deal rookie QB
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have traded rookie quarterback David Blough to the Detroit Lions.
Blough, an undrafted free agent from Purdue, finished 25 of 43 for 271 yards with two touchdown passes and the two picks in the preseason.
Cleveland and Detroit swapped seventh-round draft picks in 2022 in the deal.
Rypien’s assault charge dropped
SPOKANE, Wash. — A misdemeanor assault charge against former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien has been dropped.
A judge in Washington state on Friday dismissed the fourth-degree assault charge involving Rypien’s wife, KREM-TV reported.
A report by Spokane Officer Todd Brownlee said Rypien acknowledged hitting her on June 30. The former Washington Redskins quarterback told police that she covered his eyes as he drove and she got the wind knocked out of her after he pushed her hands away.
Dolphins’ Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
MIAMI — Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, has died at the age of 71.
Langer died Thursday of a heart-related problem at a Minnesota hospital near his home, said his wife, Linda.
Langer played every offensive down for the NFL’s only unbeaten, untied team that went 17-0. The following year he helped the Dolphins repeat as Super Bowl champions, and began a stretch of six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons for Miami .
