CLEVELAND — The Browns have acquired offensive lineman Wyatt Teller from the Buffalo Bills.
Cleveland sent a fifth-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round selection in 2021 to Buffalo on Thursday for Teller and a seventh-round pick in 2021. The swap came a few hours before the Browns hosted Detroit and Buffalo played Minnesota in their final exhibition games.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Teller is in his second season out of Virginia Tech. He was drafted by Buffalo in the fifth round in 2018. Teller was inactive for his first eight games as a rookie before starting the Bills’ final seven games at left guard.
The Browns have spent much of the summer trying to fill their right guard spot, and Teller gives them some depth up front.
Teller was the odd-man out after the Bills overhauled their offensive line in free agency and draft. He worked exclusively with the second-team offense through training camp and preseason.
WFXR, WWCW returning to DirecTV
Washington Redskins fans in the area who have DirecTV can rest easy.
AT&T and Nexstar Media Group announced Thursday they have reached a deal for a new, multiyear carriage agreement, clearing the way for WFXR, WWCW and other Nexstar-owned TV stations around the country to return to DirecTV.
DirecTV customers had been without WFXR and WWCW since last month because of difficult contract negotiations between AT&T, which owns DirecTV, and Nexstar, which owns more than 120 TV stations. Nexstar stations in 97 TV markets nationwide had been blacked out on DirecTV.
WFXR is a Fox affiliate, so it carries most of the Washington Redskins’ regular-season games. Washington’s opener is Sept. 8 on Fox.
Cardinals trade OL Cunningham to Pats
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have traded offensive lineman Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft.
The Cardinals announced the trade on Thursday. The move is pending a physical for Cunningham.
The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cunningham started six games at left tackle for the Cardinals last season. The 24-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati.
Patriots acquire OL in trade with Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The New England Patriots have acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pound Eluemunor, a fifth-round pick in 2017, played in eight games as a rookie and in nine games last year, making one start. The trade, made Wednesday, is pending a passed physical.
Packers agree to trade OLB Gilbert to Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Green Bay Packers have agreed to send outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick.. Gilbert played all 16 games for Green Bay last season and had 15 quarterback pressures to rank second on the team.
PRESEASON
Ravens 20, Redskins 7
LANDOVER, Md. — Dwayne Haskins completed 10 of 17 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and showed flashes of why the Redskins consider him their quarterback of the future.
Bills 27, Vikings 23
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Undrafted rookie Tyree Jackson hit David Sills for an 8-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left in rallying the Buffalo Bills to a win.
Colts 13, Bengals 0
CINCINNATI — Colts third-round pick Parris Campbell made his debut and caught three passes for 42 yards.
Falcons 31, Jaguars 12
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Atlanta place-kicker Giorgio Tavecchio fell to 4 of 9 on field-goal attempts this preseason, with veteran kicker Matt Bryant expected in camp Friday.
Steelers 25, Panthers 19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph and Carolina’s Kyle Allen turned in solid efforts and solidified their No. 2 quarterback roles for their respective teams.
Jets 6, Eagles 0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Taylor Bertolet kicked two field goals for the game’s only scores, but missed three other attempts in his bid to make New York’s roster. Clayton Thorson played the entire game at quarterback for the Eagles. He finished 12 of 26 for 84 yards.
