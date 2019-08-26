BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced a new annual tradition on Monday with players selecting safety Reggie Floyd to wear the No. 1 jersey for the entire 2019 season.
Floyd is the first player to wear No. 1 since wide receiver Isaiah Ford in 2016. The number remained off limits since Ford left early for the NFL.
According to a video posted by Virginia Tech, the players came up with the idea during the offseason. They wanted to award the No. 1 jersey to a player who in Tyrell Smith’s words is, “the alpha male on the field.”
“The person wearing No. 1 is going to have swag, they going to have juice,” Smith said.
Floyd is one of five seniors on scholarship this season. He finished second on the team with 88 tackles in 2018 with 9.5 for a loss. He’s played in 38 career games (25 starts) and has five career interceptions.
Virginia Tech will continue handing out Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on a weekly basis this season. The first recipient of the honor for the 2019 season will be announced later this week before the team heads to Boston College for its opener on Saturday.