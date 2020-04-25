New England moved up in the third round to take former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene in the third round (No. 101 overall).
The Patriots only had two tight ends on their roster heading into the draft and used both their third round picks to bolster their depth at the position. They selected UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi just 10 picks (No. 91) before taking Keene.
New England gave up two 2020 fourth-round picks (No. 125 and 129) plus a 2021 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets to move up and select Keene.
“The Patriot’s have in the past been able to use their tight ends creatively,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the broadcast.
Jeremiah said Keene’s versatility with the Hokies — ”he’s someone that can do a lot of different things” — made him a good fit for New England’s offense.
On a video conference call with reporters, New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio echoed that. He said the Patriots are looking for players with “mental flexibility” to handle what NFL teams have to game plan for each week.
Keene, who was moved to running back at midway with very practice reps, has proven throughout his career he fits the bill.
“He’s just so smart he can go execute with very little practice at certain things,” Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said in the fall. “So we’ll continue to use him in as many different ways as we can.”
Caserio said they also liked Keene’s size, toughness and his ability to run with the ball after the catch. Keene had 59 catches for 748 yards at Tech and averaged 12.7 yards per catch. He averaged more than 11 yards per catch in each of his three seasons.
“Interesting guy,” Caserio said. “Really essentially played from day one, a three-year starter. You really have to search for some things from him on tape. Took advantage of his opportunities.”
According to OverTheCap.com, Keene’s rookie contract is projected to be valued at $4.49 million over four years with a signing bonus of $832,292.
Keene was projected by most outlets as a day three pick, but he ended up as the fourth tight end taken.
Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. told The Roanoke Times in March that he gave Keene a fourth round grade. Draft analysts from NFL.com, WalterFootball.com, CBS Sports, Sporting News and Sports Illustrated all predicted Keene going in the sixth or seventh round.
Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet was the first tight end taken when Chicago drafted him in the second round (No. 43 overall).
Keene, who left Tech with a year of eligibility left, impressed scouts with his performance at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.71 40-yard dash and had the best broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches) and 20-yard shuttle (4.19 seconds) among tight ends in attendance.
Tech had six players selected in the 2018 draft (one went in the supplemental draft), but didn’t have anyone selected last year ending a 25 year streak of having at least one player drafted.
