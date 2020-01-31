New Orleans Pelicans rookie and former Virginia Tech standout Nickeil Alexander-Walker was named Friday to the World team for the NBA’s annual Rising Stars game, which will be held during All-Star weekend in Chicago.
The Toronto native is averaging 5.6 points, 12.8 minutes and 1.9 assists. He has made 40 3-pointers.
The Rising Stars game will air Feb. 14 on TNT. The game will feature 10 NBA rookie and second-year players from the U.S. against 10 NBA rookie and second-year players from other countries.
Alexander-Walker’s cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City is also on the World team.
Alexander-Walker’s New Orleans teammate Zion Williamson will be on the U.S. team.
All-Star starters Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta headlined the list of players to participate in the Rising Stars game. Also on the list: likely rookie of the year front-runner Ja Morant of Memphis.
Joining Doncic, Alexander-Walker and Gilgeous-Alexander on the World team are Deandre Ayton of Phoenix, RJ Barrett of New York, Brandon Clarke of Memphis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner of Washington, Svi Mykhailiuk of Detroit and Josh Okogie of Minnesota.
Joining Young, Morant and Williamson on the U.S. team are Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte’ Graham of Charlotte, Wendell Carter Jr. of Chicago, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn of Miami, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Eric Paschall of Golden State.
Williamson is an injury replacement for Carter, who has a sprained right ankle.
Large crowd remains outside Staples Center
LOS ANGELES — A large crowd of fans continued to gather outside Staples Center to express their grief over the death of Kobe Bryant before the Lakers’ game Friday against Portland.
It was the Lakers’ first game since Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
The Lakers will be wearing a “KB” patch on their jerseys while his retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are emblazoned on the court. Fans on one side of the arena will be wearing shirts with Bryant’s No. 8 while the other side will be wearing No. 24.
The Lakers were asking fans who did not have a ticket to not linger around Staples Center before and during the game. They also advised fans that the pregame ceremony would not be shown on the video screens outside the arena.
The Clippers and Kings played Thursday night in the first NBA game at Staples since Bryant’s death. Clippers forward and Los Angeles native Paul George narrated a two-minute video tribute to Bryant before the game where he said Bryant “was as synonymous with Southern California as the sunshine and touched every inch of it.”
Sacramento coach Luke Walton, a former Lakers player and coach, said he walked around LA Live shortly after the Kings arrived early Thursday morning. He added it was an emotional scene with people still outside mourning Bryant at 2 a.m.
All-Stars to wear
No. 24, No. 2 jerseys
The NBA’s All-Stars will be playing this year with Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in their minds and on their jerseys.
So, coming soon: No. 24 Giannis Antetokounmpo, and No. 2, LeBron James.
As part of what will be a long series of tributes to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced Friday that every player on Team Giannis will wear 24 on their jerseys at this year’s All-Star Game and every player on Team LeBron will wear 2.
Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and an outstanding young player, wore No. 2 on her jersey.
All players taking part in All-Star weekend will wear a patch with nine stars to commemorate the nine victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash .
Raptors’ Lowry says he was pushed by fan
CLEVELAND — Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said he was pushed by a fan when he dove into the stands going after a loose ball during Thursday night’s game against the Cavaliers.
The play occurred late in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 115-109 win. Lowry retrieved a missed shot by teammate Pascal Siakam that was headed out of bounds.
Video showed Lowry landed on two fans in the first row of seats and one appeared to press his hand on the six-time All-Star’s back as he returned to the floor.
“I got pushed, and that’s the second time it’s happened to me,” Lowry said. “The next time it happens, I don’t know if I’ll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn’t be able to lay any hands on you and shouldn’t be a part of our game.”
Lowry was pushed by a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors during last season’s NBA Finals under similar circumstances.
