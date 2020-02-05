Women’s basketball
Thursday
No. 7 North Carolina State at Virginia Tech
2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: N.C. State 21-1, 10-0 ACC; Va. Tech 16-5, 6-4.
Notes: Virginia Tech was projected to make the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed in ESPN's latest "bracketology" on Monday, with State a No. 2 seed. … State is in second place in the ACC standings, with the Hokies in fifth. …The Hokies are 1-20 in this series, with their lone win coming in the 2015 ACC tournament. State has beaten the Hokies five straight times, including a 76-69 win on Jan. 2. … State sophomore center Elissa Cunane, who is averaging 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds, made the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 watch list Monday. She is shooting 59.8% from the field. … State has won seven straight games since losing at North Carolina on Jan. 9. … State is coming off a 63-60 comeback win at Duke last weekend. Cunane had 27 points in that win. … Aisha Sheppard is averaging 16.1 points for Tech. … State leads the ACC in rebounding margin (outrebounding foes by 10.4 rebounds per game) and field-goal percentage defense (33.9%). … State and Virginia Tech rank 1-2 in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage. The Hokies lead the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (27.1%).
