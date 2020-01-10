Men’s basketball
Saturday
N.C. State at Virginia Tech
2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: NBC Sports Washington
Records: State 11-4, 2-2 ACC; Virginia Tech 11-4, 2-2
Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 47-24 at State on Feb. 2, 2019
State probable starters: F Jericole Hellems (10.5 ppg), 6-foot-11 F Manny Bates (6.0 ppg, 3.2 blocks per game), G Devon Daniels (11.1 ppg), G Braxton Beverly (8.2 ppg), G Markell Johnson (13.9 ppg, 6.9 assists per game).
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (17.1 ppg), F P.J. Horne (8.5 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.3 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.8 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (7.8 ppg).
Notes: State's top scorer and rebounder, senior guard C.J. Bryce (16.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg), has missed the past three games because of a concussion. Tech is 2-1 without him, including wins over Appalachian State and Notre Dame and a loss at Clemson. "We've missed him in the locker room. We've missed him on the court," State coach Kevin Keatts said before Wednesday's win over Notre Dame. … State's other losses this season were to Georgia Tech, Memphis and Auburn. … Bates, a redshirt freshman, has already blocked 48 shots — breaking the State single-season freshman record. … D.J. Funderburk, a 6-10 backup, averages 12.2 points for State. … … Tech leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.8); ranks third nationally in assist-turnover ratio; and is tied for 12th nationally in 3-pointers (10.3 per game). … State held Notre Dame to six 3-pointers (which was four below Notre Dame's average) and a season-low 19 3-point attempts in Wednesday's win. … Tech's 47-24 win at State last season raised eyebrows around the country. Tech held an opponent to less than 25 points for the first time since a 105-24 win over Washington and Lee in 1959. State scored the fewest points by a ranked team since college basketball adopted the shot clock in 1985. The Wolfpack shot only 16.7% from the field — the lowest percentage by any team in ACC history.
