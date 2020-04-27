The addition of five players has Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young feeling good about his roster for next season.
Young, whose team went just 16-16 in his first season at the school, has added three recruits this spring to go along with his two signees from last fall.
"I do feel a lot better [about the roster] in a number of areas," Young said Monday on a Zoom video conference. "We'll be deeper. … We will be bigger and stronger.
"I like our skill level. I think we've made our team better. … We've got competition at every spot across our roster now."
Iowa graduate transfer Cordell Pemsl committed to the Hokies last week. The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged just 2.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 12.8 minutes for nationally ranked Iowa last season. But he averaged 8.9 points as a freshman in the 2016-17 season. He grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds in a loss to the Hokies in November 2017.
"He got stuck behind a couple of good players [last season]," Young said. "He'll help us along the front line."
Pemsl was charged last September by Iowa City police with operating while under the influence. According to the Quad City Times, he had a blood-alcohol content of .151; the legal limit was .08. He pled guilty the following month. He was suspended from Iowa's preseason exhibition game and the season opener.
Pemsl was charged two months ago by Iowa City police with driving with a revoked license. According to the Quad City Times, Pemsl had lost his license for six months in the wake of his guilty plea last fall. He was suspended for a game against Indiana because of the second arrest.
Young said in a phone interview after the Zoom call that he was "very comfortable" with bringing Pemsl aboard.
"He made a mistake and he was contrite and he owned it and learned from it," Young said in the phone interview. "I talked to everybody in that camp that I could possibly have spoken with. Talked to the kid about it directly."
Kansas State graduate transfer Cartier Diarra committed to the Hokies last month. Diarra started at point guard for the Big 12 squad last season, when he averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 assists.
"Diarra … has been a very good player in that league," Young said on the Zoom call.
Diarra is rated the No. 5 graduate transfer in the nation by ESPN. He also declared for the NBA draft, but he has until June 3 to withdraw from the draft.
The offensive punch of Diarra should help make up for the loss of forward Landers Nolley II, who averaged a team-high 15.5 points for Tech last season. Nolley is transferring to Memphis.
"We'll have the opportunity to score in some different ways. I do think we'll have the ability to play in transition more," Young said. "I have some concerns. Scoring the ball isn't one of them."
David D'Guessan, a 6-9 senior power forward at Mount Zion Prep in Maryland, committed to Tech last month.
"David's just a bouncy, athletic young person that can really shoot the ball," Young said. "He'll … give us a chance to get longer."
The arrivals of Pemsl and D'Guessan will give Tech four scholarship players who are at least 6-9, including holdovers John Ojiako and Keve Aluma. Holdover P.J. Horne, who was the starting center last season, is only 6-6.
Young, whose team went just 7-13 in ACC play, is looking forward to having more frontcourt depth next season.
"We had to adjust our practices because of our lack of depth on the front line," he said. "You've got to have competition in your practices, and I didn't feel like we had the competition that was healthy for a team this past year that we should have an abundance of as we look ahead to next season."
Aluma, who played for Young at Wofford, had to sit out last season after transferring to Tech. The 6-9 power forward averaged 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for Wofford in the 2018-19 season.
"He'll start from Day 1," Young said.
Young said he wasn't comfortable with how Tech played last season. Tech led the ACC in 3-pointers but ranked 14th in free-throw attempts.
"That makes me sick to my stomach, … not getting fouled more," Young said. "We didn't have a back-to-the basket player that we can expect 4-6 foul shots from on a given night. I do think that area will be much improved.
"We will be better able to get the ball in the post. … We do have to get fouled more."
Young signed two guards last fall.
Joe Bamisile of Monacan High School in suburban Richmond is rated the No. 66 high school senior in the nation by ESPN.
"A kid that can just fly off of a screen and catch it and elevate and get the thing in the basket," Young said.
Darius Maddox of Oak Hill Academy is rated the No. 94 high school senior in the country by ESPN.
"I really like Darius," Young said. "A long young man on the perimeter."
Tech currently has 14 players for only 13 scholarships next season, but Young indicated that Tech will be losing a player soon.
"There's movement afoot here that I'm not ready to share," Young said. "An unfortunate deal that you'll hear more about in the next couple weeks."
Young was likely referring to Jonathan Kabongo, who sat out last season because of a hip injury. Kabongo said last month that he was still waiting to learn from doctors about when or if he can play again. Kabongo said he had not only suffered a torn labrum in his hip but also had a back issue.
Not all of the Hokies might see action next season.
"I would like to get to a point where we have the opportunity to redshirt one, maybe two," Young said.
Young confirmed that next season's nonconference schedule will include a game against Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City. The Cowboys will visit Tech the following season. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was once on Young's staff at Wofford.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports has tweeted that Tech will play Davidson as part of a tripleheader in Charlotte. Virginia will face Temple in another game of the tripleheader, with Liberty meeting East Carolina.
Rothstein has also tweeted that Tech will host Marshall.
