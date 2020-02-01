Women’s basketball
Sunday
Miami at Virginia Tech
2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Miami 12-9, 4-6 ACC; Va. Tech 15-5, 5-4.
Notes: ACC preseason player of the year Beatrice Mompremier (16.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg) has missed eight straight games with a foot injury. Miami has gone 3-5 without her. … Virginia Tech is tied for fifth place in the ACC, while Miami is in 11th place. … The Hokies blew a 16-point third-quarter lead and lost at ACC also-ran Syracuse 67-65 on Thursday. … Miami rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to knock off Georgia Tech 54-49 at home on Thursday. But the Hurricanes are 0-5 on the road this season. … Virginia Tech beat a nationally ranked Miami team 73-65 at Cassell Coliseum last February to snap a 15-game losing streak in the series. … Virginia Tech is 10-0 at Cassell this season. … Mykea Gray averages 13.0 points for Miami, while Aisha Sheppard averages 16.2 points for Tech.
