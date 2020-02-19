Men’s basketball
Wednesday
Miami at Virginia Tech
9 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: NBC Sports Washington
Records: Miami 13-12, 5-10 ACC; Virginia Tech 15-10, 6-8.
Last meeting: Miami won 71-61 at home on Jan. 28.
Miami probable starters: F Keith Stone (3.9 ppg), 7-foot C Rodney Miller (7.6 ppg), G Chris Lykes (15.2 ppg), G Isaiah Wong (6.8 ppg), G DJ Vasiljevic (13.8 ppg).
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (17.2 ppg), F P.J. Horne (7.6 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.4 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.4 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (9.6 ppg).
Notes: Miami's strength of schedule ranks 11th nationally, according to ESPN. Six of Miami's 10 ACC losses have come against heavyweights Duke, Florida State and Louisville. … Miller had 11 points and eight rebounds in last month's meeting, while Vasiljevic had 18 points and seven rebounds. … Tech made 12 3-pointers in last weekend's win over Pittsburgh, even though Nolley was 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Nolley has just eight 3-pointers in the past six games combined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.