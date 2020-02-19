VT logo

Men’s basketball

Wednesday

Miami at Virginia Tech

9 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Records: Miami 13-12, 5-10 ACC; Virginia Tech 15-10, 6-8.

Last meeting: Miami won 71-61 at home on Jan. 28.

Miami probable starters: F Keith Stone (3.9 ppg), 7-foot C Rodney Miller (7.6 ppg), G Chris Lykes (15.2 ppg), G Isaiah Wong (6.8 ppg), G DJ Vasiljevic (13.8 ppg).

Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (17.2 ppg), F P.J. Horne (7.6 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.4 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.4 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (9.6 ppg).

Notes: Miami's strength of schedule ranks 11th nationally, according to ESPN. Six of Miami's 10 ACC losses have come against heavyweights Duke, Florida State and Louisville. … Miller had 11 points and eight rebounds in last month's meeting, while Vasiljevic had 18 points and seven rebounds. … Tech made 12 3-pointers in last weekend's win over Pittsburgh, even though Nolley was 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Nolley has just eight 3-pointers in the past six games combined.

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments