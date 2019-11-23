Bud Foster won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach in 2006 and was a finalist in 1999, 2001 and 2005.

1999 season: Tech, which went 11-1 and made the BCS national championship game, ranked first nationally in scoring defense (10.5 ppg), third in both total defense (247.3 ypg) and rushing defense (75.9 ypg) and seventh in pass-efficiency defense.

2001 season: Tech, which went 8-4, ranked second nationally in scoring defense (13.4 ppg), total defense (237.8 ypg) and rushing defense (71.6 ypg) and third in pass-efficiency defense.

2005 season: Tech, which went 11-2, ranked first nationally in total defense (247.6 ypg), second in scoring defense (12.9 ppg) and pass-efficiency defense and eighth in rushing defense (92.6 ypg).

2006 season: Tech, which went 10-3, ranked first nationally in scoring defense (11 ppg) and total defense (219.4 ypg) and second in pass-efficiency defense.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

