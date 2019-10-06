BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women’s soccer team was without its top two scorers Sunday.
But thanks to record-breaking goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and the rest of the Tech defense, the Hokies came away with a tie instead of a loss.
The 23rd-ranked Hokies tied No. 10 Duke 0-0 at wet Thompson Field in a meeting of 2018 Sweet 16 participants. Neither team scored during two 10-minute, sudden-death overtime periods.
“We’ll take a tie over a loss any day,” McGlynn said. “We hoped for a win there. I feel like it was on a silver platter for us and we just didn’t take it. But we’ll take a draw. It was a hard-fought battle.”
McGlynn recorded her 30th career shutout, breaking the Virginia Tech record she had shared with Dayle Colpitts.
“It means so much. I’m very proud,” McGlynn said. “To get that, … it’s the 10 players in front of me doing everything they can to help me get a shutout. So it’s not just me.”
The senior had seven saves Sunday, including four in the second overtime period. It was her eighth shutout of the year.
“Their goalkeeper’s phenomenal,” Duke coach Robbie Church said. “The combination of their back four and their goalkeeper just makes it really tough.”
Instead of honoring all of the team’s seniors on Senior Day at the home finale, Tech has been spreading out the pregame ceremonies this year. Sunday happened to be McGlynn’s designated Senior Day ceremony, so her parents (who live in Florida) and grandmother were on hand to see her break the record.
The Hokies (9-2-1, 1-2-1 ACC) played a top-10 foe for the third straight game. They lost 2-0 at No. 1 Virginia on Sept. 26 and fell 3-1 at No. 9 Clemson on Sept. 29.
Tech was without midfielder Emily Gray and forward Nicole Kozlova on Sunday.
“They’re special players for us,” Tech coach Chugger Adair said.
Gray, who had four goals and two assists this year, missed her second straight game because of a season-ending knee injury. She suffered a torn ACL in the first five minutes of the loss at UVa. Gray made the ACC all-freshman team last year.
“We’re going to have to call on other players to step up and fill that role,” McGlynn said. “We’re using Emily Gray to uplift ourselves and do this for her.”
Kozlova, a redshirt freshman with five goals, missed Sunday’s game because she is playing for the Ukrainian national team in a qualifying tournament for the 2021 UEFA European championships. She is from Canada, but her parents are from Ukraine.
Sunday was the only Tech game that Kozlova will miss because of that tournament.
“It’s hard for us to lose her,” Adair said. “But a great opportunity for her.”
With Gray sidelined and Kozlova absent, the Tech defense was determined to deliver on Sunday.
“We have to stay very organized defensively,” defender Kelsey Irwin said. “That’s something that I think all of us pride ourselves on, is we’re going to be a tough team to break down.
“So with those two out especially, I think all of us were a little bit more on our toes, like, ‘All right, we need to lock this down for our team.’”
Duke (6-1-4, 1-0-3), which had beaten Tech the past three years, also was without a key player. Freshman midfielder Sophie Jones, who was the 2018-19 Gatorade national high school player of the year, suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday.
“Both of us are kind of reinventing ourselves,” Church said. “They lost a really good attacking player [Gray] and we lost one of the best players in the country. … We always play through Sophie.”
Duke had 14 shots to the Hokies’ 12.
“Chugger always has a defensive team — strong, big, tough on the tackle, good in the air,” Church said. “Both teams worked really hard. … The finesse of women’s soccer goes out the door in October.”
Adair was happier with his team’s effort on defense Sunday than he was in the 3-1 loss at Clemson.
“I’m pleased with the way we played and competed,” Adair said. “That was something that we missed last week at Clemson, which I was disappointed with.”
Brooke Heinsohn had four saves for Duke.
Tech will face another top-10 foe Thursday when No. 6 Florida State, the defending NCAA champ, pays a visit.
