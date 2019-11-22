BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech guard Lecitus Smith knew what he wanted.
That was an important first step. So many others in that locker room were struggling to articulate what needed to change after that 45-10 loss to Duke on Sept. 27, the miserable outcome that dropped the Hokies to 2-2.
But three days later, given the unenviable task of speaking to the media in the wake of that mess, he had a great answer when asked what he wanted Tech’s identity to be.
“To me, personally, I would want us to be mean and rugged,” he said then. “If we’re running a play and one of us offensive linemen need to get to the second level, instead of getting to the second level and fitting a hat up on that linebacker, fit hat, latch on, run him outside the play. Put him on his back.
“I feel like that’s also what [coach Justin] Fuente means. He wants to find an identity, but we want to be known like what we say: Hard, smart, tough. We need to get that hard and that tough going — even that smart part going as well. We want to be that team that people are like, OK, they’re a smart football team…We want to be tough and rugged and mean when it’s necessary. That’s how I want to be.”
The Hokies are getting there. And this offensive line has been a big part of it.
The Hokies ranked 101st in rushing yards per play after that Duke loss. Six games and five wins later, they’re moved up 20 spots. The emergence of quarterback Hendon Hooker has been a huge help, but so has the improvement up front.
“After that game, we knew we had to buckle down, because we knew not only that we could be beat, but how bad we could be beaten,” Smith said this week. “We got exposed, looked bad. It was on national TV. Looked terrible. Just looked bad. We didn’t want to look like that as a team anymore.”
As a redshirt sophomore, Smith is one of the elder statesmen in an O-line two-deep that features four freshmen, including starting center Bryan Hudson and starting right guard Doug Nester. The line has the size — all of them are at least 6-foot-2 and north of 300 pounds — but had been missing the attitude, experience and execution.
“They come from great programs with great weight rooms and obviously their physical stature was exactly what you look for,” offensive line coach Vance Vice said. “I constantly look for them to hit that freshman wall, and they haven’t.”
The Hokies have to hope that Saturday isn’t the day they do. Pitt leads the nation with 45 sacks and tops the ACC in rushing defense at just 90.9 yards allowed per game. Their defense is big, physical and schematically deceptive.
In other words, it’s the kind of defense that likely would have overrun the Hokies a month and a half ago. But the evolution of the line gives them hope.
Smith remembers struggling to remember his assignments last season. Now, not only does he have a firm grasp of his responsibilities, but he also knows what everyone around him needs to do.
“He’s played a big role in what we’ve done. He really has,” Vice said. “He is on top of everybody, in a good way. A positive way. And he has helped those guys.”
It started when he knew what needed to change — and took an active role in changing it.
“I’m not done progressing at all, but I do feel really good about where I’m at, because I know I’m growing,” Smith said. “And not only do I see it, but coaches around me and players around me see it. We’re all growing together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.