BLACKSBURG — Understandably, Virginia Tech would like to forget much of what happened throughout the 2018 football season.
This is the right thing to do, of course. Nothing can be changed about the worst Hokies season in a quarter-century. The windshield view is the way to go.
But the 2018 season opener should not be part of that amnesia.
Remember it, Hokies. All of it. Your opening drive in Tallahassee that went for 75 yards and a touchdown.
That fumble-forcing hit by Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby on Florida State’s first possession.
Those initial four carries of the season from Tech running back Deshawn McClease, which gained 60 yards.
And most of all, the defense. Please remember the defense from that 24-3 victory over the Seminoles.
Odds are you’ll need it.
Because on paper, this trip to Boston College on Saturday looks like a festival o’ points. Eagles coach Steve Addazio has said that this is the most explosive offensive team he’s ever had in Chestnut Hill, with the program’s usual mouthpiece-biting ground game melding with an experienced quarterback who can throw the ball accurately.
Tech’s offense, meanwhile, should be among the best in the ACC, with perimeter weapons galore and a quarterback who’s learned plenty through his experience in Kansas and Blacksburg. The Hokies will be attacking a green BC defense with myriad questions coming into this season.
Come to think of it, that BC defense sounds a lot like what the Hokies brought to Florida State for the first game of 2018. Say what you want about subsequent weeks — and we’ve all said plenty — but that group brought some serious thunder in Week 1.
Which raises the question: How?
“I like our preparation model,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I’m not a braggart, but I like where we’re at in terms of our philosophy and how we prepare for fall camp. I like that.
“It’s the same way that we’ve done it for a long time. Through how we handle our walkthroughs and how we handle our practice, I think we do a good job of having our guys both prepared and fresh by the time the first game rolls around.”
Evidence? Given that they had 19 freshman and sophomores on their defensive two-deep heading into that FSU game last year, the Hokies couldn’t have looked more prepared.
Sure, the Seminoles didn’t turn out to be nearly as good as many of us thought they might be last season. But no touchdowns by FSU? None? And only 12 first downs?
Again: How?
“It was like,” Tech defensive back Caleb Farley said that night, “a glorified practice.”
And maybe that is the trump card. Maybe Fuente has this season-opening stuff down. Don’t forget, nobody knew what to expect from the retooled Tech offense heading into 2017, and the Hokies put up 469 yards and four touchdowns while beating a ranked West Virginia team on a neutral field in their opener.
In his first-ever game as Tech’s coach in 2016, Fuente’s Hokies opened with a 36-13 victory over Liberty that was never in doubt.
So that’s a 3-0 record in season openers, including a pair of victories against ranked foes away from home. Yeah, Tech fans will take it, given the potential trap they know their team is approaching.
“That doesn’t mean we’ll have success this year,” Fuente cautioned. “It’s a whole new year, a whole new spin of the roulette wheel, but I like our plan for handling the first game.”
The season is here, gang. New memories start now. And drawing upon some of the old ones might not be a bad thing.
Just be selective.
