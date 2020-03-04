BLACKSBURG — Hunter Cattoor has heard the whispers.
That he doesn’t belong at an ACC school. That he’s only at Virginia Tech because Mike Young needed to fill out the roster. That he can’t be an impact player at this level.
The freshman guard tries to tune stuff like that out, but he hears it. And he knows only one way to counteract it: play like he did Wednesday night.
Cattoor has a new favorite college basketball game, at least for now. It’s this one, this 70-58 victory over Clemson that broke a four-game losing streak, this night the team had been waiting for.
Why is it his favorite? Look past his individual production – nine points, seven rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench — and consider how desperate the Hokies were to feel successful again. They’d dropped nine of 10 games and were facing a Clemson team that’s beaten three teams ranked in the nation’s top six this season.
“It’s been a while,” Cattoor said. “It feels great. The guys in the locker room, we talk about it every day. We’re tired of losing, and we’re fighting.”
Fighting. That’s a good word to describe Cattoor. He’s fighting for minutes, fighting for rebounds, fighting for respect. In Sunday’s loss against Louisville, you could see the 6-foot-3 Cattoor in there mixing it up in the paint with the bigs, beating them to defensive boards with his positioning in the first half.
He did more of the same in this one, as his rebounding total ranked second on the team behind Landers Nolley II’s eight. It also was just one shy of Cattoor’s season high.
“You don’t have to be athletic or big or tall to do that stuff,” Cattoor said. “That just comes down to heart to go down there and fight. We don’t have the tallest team in the country, but we have heart.”
What the Hokies really needed Wednesday night was separation. The way things had been going, nobody on that Tech sideline wanted this one to come down to the final possession.
It looked like it was heading that way, though. The game had more lead changes than Talladega before Tech went on a 22-5 run in the second half to build a double-digit advantage.
Cattoor was right in the middle of that spurt. He hit two 3-pointers – one in the corner with a hand in his face, the other from straightaway but well outside the arc – and threw down the fast-break dunk that he’d been wanting to execute at home all year.
Take that, critics.
“They don’t know what the hell they’re talking about,” Tech coach Mike Young said of Cattoor’s more vocal doubters. “Character wins. Kids that can shoot the basketball and are tough win. I think that kid has had a darn good freshman year, and he’s going to get better and better as we go along because he cares. It’s important to him.”
That Young would stick up for Cattoor is no surprise. When he initially recruited the Florida high schooler to Wofford, he told Cattoor that he thought he could play anywhere in the country.
Getting the Tech job in April gave Young a chance to prove that he meant those words. He called Cattoor before his introductory press conference and offered him a spot with the Hokies, which Cattoor accepted immediately.
“You want to play with a coach that believes in you,” Cattoor said, “so that was big in my decision.”
The last time Tech played Clemson, in the season opener, Cattoor started the game. He went 0 for 3 from the field, had no points, four rebounds and one turnover. He’s drawn just two other starts since.
He’s third on the team in 3-point field goal accuracy and came into this game averaging 6.0 points per game. Cattoor still has plenty of improving to do, as does the rest of this young team. But nights like Wednesday brighten the forecast.
“You definitely go through your ups and downs throughout the year as a basketball player,” Cattoor said. “Just talking with other guys that have been in college before me, they said you’re going to have times when you think, ‘Why I am I here? Am I really meant for this?’ And then there’s going to be times when you’re like, ‘All right. I’m supposed to be here.’”
Wednesday was definitely one of the latter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.