BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech freshman Nahiem Alleyne has felt it before, even in high school: the brief absence of his shooting groove, the temporary lost sense that every 3-pointer he takes is going in.
He knows only one way to handle it.
Shoot some more.
The Hokies lost their game to Syracuse 71-69 on Saturday, but Alleyne found himself again. He scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including five 3-pointers in six attempts.
He’s now made 8 of his past 10 shots following a six-game stretch in which he went 7 for 42.
“All good players go into slumps,” teammate Landers Nolley said. “He’s a great player, young guy. He does his job night in and night out, no matter if he’s scoring or not. He plays defense. He helps us in other ways, just being on the court.”
Alleyne did supplementary work again in this one, notching four assists and no turnovers while also grabbing three rebounds. But it was the return of his scoring touch that was most encouraging for Tech to see.
Alleyne’s point total was his third-highest of the season, his highest in an ACC game and his highest since a 22-point effort against Chattanooga on Dec. 11.
“Boy, he looked like a million dollars today,” Tech coach Mike Young said.
It wasn’t an accident. Even on days Tech didn’t practice in recent weeks, Alleyne did — often deep into the night. The Hokies’ shooting gun allows him to work out alone, and the high netting on the apparatus forces him to get plenty of arc on his attempts.
“I usually try to get off at least 500 shots every day,” Alleyne said. “I just do it late nights when nobody’s in the gym. I like to be private, to myself, doing shots, doing reps, just to clear my mind.”
The extra effort has been noticed by his teammates and his coach. Young has opted to bring Alleyne off the bench in each of the past two games after giving him 15 straight starts, but he knew the slump wouldn’t last forever.
“That is a part of the program that you’re trying to build,” Young said of Alleyne’s self-directed workouts. “It’s what I’ve always been accustomed to — guys that want to be in the gym. The struggles that we may have now, next week, two weeks from now, it’s not be going to be because they’re not working at it.”
Alleyne was a major reason Tech had a chance to win this game after falling behind by 16 points in the first half. He scored 14 of his points in the second half. Tech did a stellar job moving the ball to find the open man, and he often was that guy.
"It was great shooting,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “For him to do that, I mean, he's a pretty good shooter, but he goes 5 for 6 when they needed every one of them."
Alleyne’s 3-pointers came when the Hokies were trailing by 11, nine, eight and six points. His final field goal was a pull-up jumper that cut Syracuse’s lead to 68-67 with 1:21 remaining.
Tech never could get the lead in the second half, but Alleyne’s effort was appreciated. It also was emblematic of what Young wants to see whenever anybody on the team encounters hardships.
“We do have a good group of workers that are serious,” Young said. “It’s important to them. In large part, Nahiem pops out of that thing today because he’s put the work in to make it happen.”
