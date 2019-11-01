BLACKSBURG — In more than three decades as a coach at Virginia Tech, Bud Foster has traveled to just about every college football stadium there is.
Notre Dame felt different. Even for him.
Three years ago, when he set foot in Notre Dame Stadium for the first time, Foster thought back to all those Sunday mornings when he’d watched replays of Fighting Irish games on network TV. And he took a moment to reflect on the hallowed sporting ground upon which he stood.
“I remember walking out there and standing in the middle and taking it in, seeing Touchdown Jesus in the background,” Foster said this week, using the colloquial terminology for the religious mural on Hesburgh Library that overlooks the north end zone. “As a fan, that was a pretty cool experience.”
The venue makes this game special. Not so much the jerseys or the helmets on the opposite sidelines. Not even the No. 16 ranking next to Notre Dame’s name.
It’s the 77,622-seat stronghold that’s stood in the Indiana heartland since 1930, the place where the Irish have trotted out seven Heisman Trophy winners and fielded nine of their 11 national-championship teams.
At first glance, Saturday’s matchup in South Bend has the least meaning of any game remaining on the Hokies’ schedule. It doesn’t count in the ACC standings, while all the others do — a vital distinction for a team that still has a shot in the muddled Coastal Division.
But anyone who was there in 2016, when the Hokies rallied to win 34-31 against a Notre Dame team that isn’t nearly as good as this one, knows that conventional quantifiers of significance don’t apply here.
“I mean, you know, they’ve got their own TV station,” Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt said. “They are kind of like the godfather of college football, a program that’s been around for a long time. I think we are excited as a team to get this opportunity.”
Most of these Tech players have experienced playing against the Irish, having participated in last year’s 45-23 home loss to Notre Dame. But few have actually done what Foster did and set foot in Notre Dame Stadium on game day.
Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker took an official visit Notre Dame when he was being recruited by the Irish. He walked around campus, visiting all the historic sites.
“It was kind of interesting learning how they do things there and how big they are on tradition,” Hooker said. “But it was really cold. It was kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s cool, can we go back inside?’”
Hooker’s very next visit was to Blacksburg — not exactly Bermuda, as we all know — where he committed.
No doubt there is a generational divide when it comes to reverence for Notre Dame. Foster is of Midwestern stock, having gone to high school in Illinois. In his youth, TV options were limited, and the Irish were almost mystical in their prominence.
It’s why the father of Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield was more excited to hear of his son’s scholarship offer to Notre Dame than Hollifield himself was.
Like Hooker, Hollifield took a recruiting tour of the campus and stadium.
“Yeah, it’s pretty cool,” said Hollifield, who was a junior in high school when the Hokies made their only previous visit to South Bend. “It’s nothing like Lane Stadium, nothing like that, but it’s pretty cool. That’s one of the most historic football programs — if not the most historic program — in the country. It’s pretty cool, but it’s just another team to us.”
Here’s guessing he might feel a little differently when he steps on the field Saturday. The Hokies should get the full experience — bundled-up crowd, temperatures in the 30s, low-hanging clouds threatening snow flurries in the shadow of Touchdown Jesus.
With this theatrical backdrop, they’ll face a ranked opponent that’s won 15 straight home games.
To argue that it’s just another team — or just another place — is something that people often say as they’re going in, but rarely as they’re coming out.
