Sure, they’re closing 2019, but they are previewing 2020 even more.
Barring the unforeseen — and that’s become a more important caveat in the transfer portal age — the Virginia Tech Hokies don’t lose much from this team. Senior Day festivities at Lane Stadium this year lasted roughly as long as a Taylor Swift music video. Rover Reggie Floyd was the only starter honored.
So framing Tuesday’s Belk Bowl against Kentucky as a springboard into next season isn’t nearly the stretch it might be in other years. It’s legit, and the result is important for that reason.
The Hokies find themselves in a similar situation to what Virginia encountered last year. They’ve had weeks to marinate in a loss to their rival, with a trip to Charlotte representing a much smaller prize than what could have been possible.
UVa shook off its disappointment and ripped South Carolina 28-0.
Tech wouldn’t mind doing something similar here.
Because this team’s growth was real. All that happened after that embarrassing loss to Duke on Sept. 27 happened: the six wins in a seven-game span, the reputable performance on the road against a strong Notre Dame team, the back-to-back November shutouts over Georgia Tech and Pitt. It would be a lot easier for the Hokies to remember all that if they took care of the Wildcats.
“Where I’m proud of the kids is they gained self-confidence for a variety of reasons,” Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “You saw that, and you saw our play improve.
“Then you saw a cohesiveness and a chemistry get closer, all those things that it takes to be successful. And we need to finish for the right reasons, for the seniors, but … this is a statement about the future, too.”
It is. A loss as a slight favorite against Kentucky would reintroduce doubt that this group worked so hard to bury.
The Cavaliers wrestled the Commonwealth Cup away from the Hokies in a clean, competitive game in Charlottesville. Though disappointing, there was no shame in falling to Bryce Perkins & Co. Tech didn’t commit a bunch of stupid turnovers or completely collapse. They lost. It happens.
Like Virginia’s impressive Belk Bowl performance last year, the Hokies can demonstrate that a loss to their rival was a one-off in a three-month stretch that featured almost exclusively positive developments.
“I think for us right now, with a large number of guys coming back, the message is, ‘Let’s not wait until January 21st to start improving,’” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We have this opportunity right now with many, many guys that’ll still be on this team next year, so let’s not waste all this time leading up to when we come back for spring semester. Let’s start that improvement now.”
The final game of Foster’s illustrious career presents an interesting challenge, as Kentucky runs almost exclusively a ground-based offense. It’s the kind of game where tackling will be vital, plugging the right holes will be paramount and emotional investment matters.
In other words, simply playing hard for Bud is a good place to start.
“We will be all focused and ready to send people out the right way,” linebacker Rayshard Ashby said. “Do what we are supposed to do and win. I think everybody will be focused.”
A few hours after this game ends, the calendar will turn to 2020. And for better or worse, this group will carry whatever happens Tuesday into the new year more than most teams do.
