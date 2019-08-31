CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Ryan Willis glanced at the Boston College defenders celebrating nearby, where his fumble had just been recovered by the opposition.
Virginia Tech’s quarterback pounded his fists on the artificial turf in frustration. He knew what everybody watching the game did: This was exactly the kind of thing the Hokies can’t have happen.
And unfortunately for Tech, similar mistakes followed. A muffed punt. Three crippling interceptions. Too much to overcome, it turned out, as the Hokies lost their season opener 35-28 on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Willis accounted for all four of Tech’s touchdowns. He also accounted for four of his team’s five turnovers.
That’s an unacceptable ratio, and he knows it.
“I need to take care of the ball better,” he said.
There were plenty of moments Saturday when you were reminded why Willis won this job. Midway through the third quarter, he shook off a sack to throw an NFL-caliber dart to Hezekiah Grimsley to convert a third and 22 on the very next play. He punctuated that drive by hitting Tayvion Robinson for a touchdown.
Later, he scrambled to move the chains on fourth down, diving to the marker to get just enough. Not doing so would have essentially ended the game.
Willis is a swashbuckler with a big arm, a resilient spirit and experience in important games. Which is why it was so disappointing for Tech that he threw three interceptions — something he didn’t do all of last season. He’s supposed to be one of the known quantities here, one of the most trustworthy aspects of the team.
“We’ve got to be better than that,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined. We’ve got to have our eyes in the right spot. It’s part of playing quarterback. He obviously forced some balls in there and had some times that weren’t good. Ryan knows that. I still believe Ryan can make plays and take care of the football.”
Willis threw for more yards (344) Saturday then he ever had at Tech, and his four touchdown passes matched his career high set last December against Marshall. But crucial errors marred the performance.
His first pick came on the penultimate play of the first half, after the Eagles had scored their third straight touchdown to take a 28-14 lead. BC linebacker Joseph Sparacio, whom Willis thought was going to drop off the target, instead stuck with Tech’s James Mitchell and made a leaping grab in the end zone.
Another acrobatic play in the third quarter — this one by Brandon Sebastian — accounted for Willis’ second end zone interception.
“I lost sight of the strong safety,” Willis said. “I thought he bit on the inside post and he went outside. It’s my fault. I’ll be better next week.”
BC defensive lineman Tanner Karafa completed the pick trifecta when he made a juggling snag of Willis’ screen attempt with 13:51 remaining.
To Willis’ credit, he kept coming back. He led the Hokies on a late touchdown drive that gave the Hokies a chance.
“I think he did a good job of being talkative when he made mistakes,” Mitchell said. “He didn’t get down. He didn’t put others down, which is huge at the quarterback position. I think he did a good job of trying to keep everybody up and just worrying about the next play.”
He’ll be better in the coming weeks, almost certainly. The dip in competition level — Tech has home games against Old Dominion and Furman on deck — should render any mistakes less damaging.
The Hokies also will have an opportunity to work on their running game, after their longest rushing play on Saturday went for just 10 yards.
“You have to look at positives,” Willis said. “There’s a lot we can get better at and there’s a lot we can eliminate. This team has so much potential, and I really just want to see us live up to it.”
