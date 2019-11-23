BLACKSBURG — The biggest threat to Virginia Tech this week will be overconfidence.
Can you believe we’re saying that in 2019? When they’re getting ready to face the preseason Coastal Division favorites on the road?
But it’s true. The Hokies, winners of six of seven, are one of the hottest teams in the country right now.
A 28-0 whacking of Pittsburgh at soggy Lane Stadium on Saturday served as their second consecutive ACC shutout and another reminder that their September struggles are long deceased.
We could go through a lot of statistics that illustrate the roll the Hokies are on right now, but instead let’s look at how every Pittsburgh drive ended Saturday: punt, punt, punt, fumble, punt, downs, punt, punt, punt, punt, downs, downs, punt.
That’s dominance.
And speaking of punts, the Hokies are even doing that as well as anybody. Late in the third quarter, Ray Guy Award semifinalist Oscar Bradburn pinned the Panthers at their own 3 with a perfectly covered 34-yard boot.
Problem, though. Flag. Illegal formation.
So Bradburn backed up 5 yards, punted a facsimile of his first attempt, and his teammates downed it at the 5.
“I’m proud that we did it two times in a row,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said with a smile, “because we work on it every single Tuesday.”
And that’s the thing: Everything they’re working on, they’re bringing to the field on Saturdays. Little bits of adversity, like an illegal formation penalty that wipes out a positive play, no longer seem to have any effect on them.
The Hokies are on a 96-0 scoring run dating to the third quarter of their victory over Wake Forest three weeks ago. Fuente was asked if he’d ever had a stretch similar to that at any point in his career. He couldn’t recall one — at least against comparable competition.
“What we’ve got to understand, our team, is that [it] resets,” Fuente said. “Friday night we’ve got to be ready to play. What should carry over is the confidence and belief in what we’re doing, the confidence in each other, and understand that it works if we execute really, really well.”
Thousands of fans stuck it out until the end here through the rain and cold. Part of that was no doubt in appreciation for defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who was brilliant in his final game at Lane Stadium. But part of it is that their team — the entire team — is giving them plenty to savor.
The poncho-clad masses left the stadium chanting “Let’s go Hokies” and looking ahead to next week, when they’ll have a winner-takes-the-Coastal matchup with Virginia.
“You couldn’t have scripted it any better, I don’t think,” Foster said of his Blacksburg finale. “I mean, this was a playoff game today, basically. To play the way we did, we didn’t play tight. We played with confidence. We executed. We made plays. To see that from a coaching perspective is very gratifying, and I know it’s rewarding for the guys.”
The challenge now is to keep it going for one more week. Players who might have wanted to avoid social media the first month of the season will now scroll through nothing but plaudits. Thanksgiving break has begun for Tech students, but it won’t be hard to find compliments around town.
“We’ve got to fight that,” Fuente said. “All those pats on the back that we’re going to get, we have to understand why we’re getting them.”
It’s quite simple, really:
They’ve earned them.
And if they can stay in this zone for just one more week, they’ll get exponentially more.
