LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s nothing in his facial expressions or his body language that suggests Landers Nolley II has lost faith in himself.
The Virginia Tech swingman hasn’t stopped hustling or defending or trying to find his teammates. He’s not pouting on the bench or begging officials for calls he doesn’t deserve.
He’s just missing shots.
Lots and lots of shots.
Shots he once made in abundance.
Call it a just a protracted slump, or slamming into the freshman wall, or whatever you want to call it. Whatever the explanation, Nolley’s struggles continued in Sunday’s 68-52 loss at No. 11 Louisville.
And as long as they persist, the Hokies will have a hard time beating average ACC teams, much less elite ones like the Cardinals.
The Hokies clipped Clemson on the road to open this season, in large part, because Nolley was brilliant. His 30 points that night were the fourth-most ever for an ACC freshman in his collegiate debut. On the November night Tech upset then-No. 3 Michigan State in Maui, Nolley stuffed the box score with 3-pointers and free throws and assists and steals and rebounds. He was fantastic.
And that’s the thing: He’s been that way quite often this season. You don’t win the ACC Freshman of the Week Award five times if you aren’t.
Still, Nolley’s last such honor came on Jan. 13. In the 13 games since, he’s shot 50% or better from the field only once. Nolley’s 3-point accuracy has cratered to 21.3% (19 of 89) over that stretch, including an 0-for-4 effort on Sunday.
“Just hang in there,” said Tech coach Mike Young, when asked what his message has been to Nolley over this rough patch. “Don’t turn down a good shot. If you turn down a good shot, I’m going to take you out of the game. I’m not going to take you out of the game for missing.”
No freshman in Tech history has taken more shots than Nolley has this season. Last week against Virginia, he passed Dell Curry for that distinction with his 418th field-goal attempt.
He took nine more on Sunday, made two of them, and now has attempted 430 shots with two regular-season games and at least one postseason game left.
The shots haven’t been wild, selfish heaves. Most are the kind he’s shown he can make. In the second half Sunday, the 6-foot-7 Nolley found himself in a mismatch against 6-foot Louisville guard Lamarr Kimble. Nolley backed Kimble down along the baseline, turned, elevated, and put up a high-percentage jumper that hit the rim twice and bounced away.
Later, he fired a step-back jumper from the free-throw line — an area where he’s an ace — and hit the front iron.
So what’s the difference between missing that shot now and making the same one in December? Through a Tech spokesman, Nolley declined comment Sunday. His teammates say they haven’t noticed any sagging confidence with him.
“He’s been the same person every day,” Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne said. “Same routine. People get in slumps. Me, in the middle of the season, I was in a slump and got taken out of the starting lineup just to calm myself down. Same with him, just to calm himself down.”
Nolley has started 26 games this season but has come off the bench in the last two. That hasn’t provided the spark yet that the Hokies want or need. Young credited Louisville’s defense — and particularly 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior Dwayne Sutton — for some of Nolley’s struggles Sunday. Nolley’s six points represented his third-lowest output in a game this season. He also committed five turnovers.
“They can put a big, strong athlete on him, and he had a hard time getting to spots that he typically does,” Young said. “That’s the only message I’ve had for him: Just continue to play. Continue to be aggressive. Continue to do the things that make you a great player. That’s it.”
And maybe that is it. Those of us who’ve been expecting a Nolley breakout aren’t alone. His teammates have, too. Wednesday’s home game against Clemson, the opponent that started it all, would be a nice time for it to happen.
“It’s coming,” Alleyne said. “It’s coming. Trust me. It’s coming.”
The Hokies can only hope.
