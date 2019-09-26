BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s week off was a good one. Crucial. Necessary.
Not so much for the Hokies to rest the bodies — typically, those benefits are needed more later in the season — but more to rest their minds. To get away from the noise, the criticisms, the struggles, and to gain some valuable perspective.
Nobody is thrilled with how Tech has played in its first three games. Not the coaches, not the players, and certainly not the majority of fans. The Hokies expect more than to be locked up in a one-possession game in the fourth quarter against Old Dominion or needing a second half rally to defeat an FCS team, like they did against Furman.
Sitting on their couches and watching the rest of the country play college football last Saturday was a more valuable learning experience than any of their first three games. It reminded them of something.
A lot of other teams expect more from themselves right now, too.
“I think what I came away with is, there’s a handful of teams that are really good,” Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said of his casual viewing experience last weekend. “And then there’s a lot of teams that are like us, I think: really working hard to improve, compete and execute, and do the little things right. Just being consistent. That’s kind of where we fit in, in that mix.”
Quarterback Ryan Willis, who’s been hunting consistency as much as any player on the Tech roster, spent the entire open weekend watching other football teams — both college and pro — play games.
“It’s just a different perspective,” Willis said. “Seeing my peers go out there and compete makes me feel better about my game, when I see other people doing crazy stuff.
“We’re all human. We make mistakes. It gets chaotic out there, and the good teams are the ones that can manage the chaos and make the most of it.”
So now along comes Duke — the ideal dance partner, in many ways. The Vegas line opened at Tech by 7 and was quickly bet down to just 2.5, as sharp bettors recognized a toss-up game when they saw it.
This is the first of many coin flips on Tech’s remaining schedule. Since the start of 2013, the Blue Devils have won 48 games — the third-most in the Coastal Division. The Hokies are just ahead of them on that list, with 49 wins. (Underscoring the parity in the division, Miami is No. 1 in the Coastal with 50 wins).
The Blue Devils will bring their usual intelligent style of play — no program puts as many football players on the ACC All-Academic team, and it isn’t close — as well as a dual-threat quarterback coming off a fantastic performance against Middle Tennessee State.
But like Tech, they have their question marks — freshman bookends on the offensive line, a middle-of-the-pack defense that’s still looking for its first interception and a squad that has not yet played a true road game this season. The Hokies are 3-0 against Duke under coach Justin Fuente and will have a rowdy Friday night crowd at their backs.
In other words, it’s a matchup with endless possibilities, like many the Hokies witnessed from the couches last weekend.
“The Washington State-UCLA game was crazy,” Fuente said. “You’ve got people traveling across the country and winning games. You’ve got so many of the non-Power Five competitive and winning games against Power Five opponents.
“The biggest thing is you just don’t know what you’re going to see when you turn the television on now. It’s all over the place.”
One glance at Tech’s schedule reminds us that they’re all probably going to be like that. But armed with their fresh perspective, perhaps the Hokies can take their first move out of the murk.
“We’ve been through three games and we have a lot of football left to play,” Foster said, finishing his thought on what he gleaned from watching football last week. “There’s so much ahead of us, not just on the playing field, but what we can do as players to get to where we want to get to. I think that’s exciting.
“That’s kind of what I took away from it. We have as good of a chance as anyone when it’s all said and done.”
