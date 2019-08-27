BLACKSBURG — There are two main factors when you’re trying to contain a running back as talented as Boston College’s A.J. Dillon.
The first is being in the right place.
On this one, Virginia Tech feels pretty good — or at least a lot better than last year. Linebacker Dax Hollifield speaks for many of his teammates when he says that heading into 2018: “I wasn’t ready to play. I had no clue what I was doing, really.”
Mentally and schematically, the more experienced 2019 Hokies should have a good idea of where they have to be Saturday. Not that they won’t make some tactical mistakes, mind you, but their defenders should frequently be in the right position to meet Dillon, wherever he decides to attack.
OK, then what?
This is where it gets trickier. If you watched the Miami-Florida game this past weekend, you saw it: the sloppy — and, at times, abysmal — tackling on both sides. Often, guys got to the right place but couldn’t chop down the ball carrier.
Jon Beason has a theory on that. The former Hurricanes linebacker and three-time NFL Pro Bowler is now an analyst for the ACC Network, and he shared his hypothesis on a conference call with reporters this week.
“I just think that [with] the emphasis on protecting players, the concussions, the physical demand of what it takes to play in a game is not there at practice,” Beason said. “A lot of times when I do go to practice, I'm kind of taken aback at how it's almost like this glorified walk-through. Guys don't play fast, but on Saturday the game is fast, and they make these huge mistakes.”
Beason is 34 years old. He isn’t some graybeard pining for the Junction Boys days when players didn’t get water breaks. He’s merely stating what he perceives to be a fact, and he makes an interesting point.
College coaches long have lamented the fact that they have no preseason games to work out the kinks. But now, with less hitting in the preseason and higher-profile games early in the campaign, it’s an even greater challenge to conjure the physicality necessary to beat a team such as BC.
“Obviously, we pick our moments to do live work,” Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “You can’t do it all the time or you’ll beat ’em up; it’s just the nature of the game. We do a lot of angles to the football, leverage to the ball. That’s a big part of it. You’ve got to work on the segments of what it takes, who has inside leverage, who has outside leverage, who’s pressing.”
The Hokies spend a lot of time on what they call “roll” tackling, where defenders grab the ball-carrier’s legs and pull. They drill it without taking the offensive player all the way to ground, emphasizing the technique required to make stops in space.
“When I was a young lad, they always talked about you didn’t leave your feet to make a play; you had to run through people,” Foster said. “Nowadays, you do have to leave your feet in a lot of instances. We work on those kind of things.
“We really study in the offseason what the position demands are for individual positions, what kind of fits, what kind of tackling, what kind of things do they need to be good at, and then we really spend a lot of time in the spring and in the fall camp working on those and creating drills that will simulate those situations.”
Of course, simulations are just that: simulations. But it’s the best they’ve got until they see Dillon, who’s known for not going down easily.
“We always go through little tackle circuits,” Hollifield said. “We just don’t take them to the ground, but we do that almost every day, or every other day. So, I mean, I know [Foster] has us ready.
“We should take pride in being a great defense, and that’s what you’ve got to do. You have to be a great tackling defense to be a great defense.”
That means not only being in the right place, but also knowing what to do once you’re there.