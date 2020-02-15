BLACKSBURG — Democracy. We saw it from Virginia Tech here on Saturday. Guys making the extra pass, guys defending, guys rebounding, guys covering for each other.
Times had gotten a little tough around here lately, but the Hokies didn’t have a single hero rescue them. They had nine of them, collectively dragging each other out of the mire.
The closest thing to a headline-grabbing protagonist in Tech’s 67-57 victory over Pittsburgh was P.J. Horne, who scored a career-high 18 points and hit two late 3-pointers that made this result certain.
But Horne was in foul trouble for most of the first half, and in stepped little-used post man John Ojiako to grab nine vital rebounds and hit a pull-up jumper that one teammate said “shocked us all.” That teammate was Jalen Cone, who stroked a quartet of 3-pointers for his 12 points — his highest scoring output since Jan. 22.
“Everybody made a contribution to that win,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “Just a camaraderie and a level of toughness throughout.”
Both Ojiako and Cone would be seniors in high school had they not reclassified and graduated early. They’re two of six Tech freshmen or redshirt freshmen who each played at least 13 minutes in this game.
Is it any wonder that the nation’s fourth-youngest team had hit a wall? The Hokies saw their normally stout shooting percentages plummet during their five-game losing streak, but they’d been keeping the turnovers within reason and had continued to hustle on defense.
What this team yearned for was a break. Tech got one after its overtime loss to Boston College last weekend. The Hokies went six days without a game, including two days with no practice.
“We needed it,” Young said of the respite. “We were a bit on our last leg there. Couldn’t have come at a better time for us to decompress a little bit.
“A lot of these kids were finishing their high school career at this time last year. And we’ve got what, three weeks [left], a month? We hope to play in the postseason. We’ve still got a lot to look forward to.”
The players acknowledged the benefits of rest and a week of scouting, but they also owned the streak.
“I don’t like excuses,” Tech guard Tyrece Radford said. “When we hit the wall, we’ve just got to power through it.”
Radford did so by example Saturday, playing a team-high 36 minutes and posing the best plus-minus ratio (+11) of any player on either team. The rugged 6-foot-1 freshman brought particular energy on the defensive end, where he was asked to guard 6-foot-6 Pitt swingman Justin Champagnie.
Every Tech player who got in the game scored. Landers Nolley II endured a brutal shooting night (3 of 15) but contributed 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one huge play that didn’t appear in the box score.
After Pitt went on an 8-0 run to cut Tech’s lead to 56-49 with 6:57 remaining, the teams traded two empty possessions apiece. It looked like Tech might have a third when Nolley lost his balance chasing a loose ball that was headed out of bounds.
But Nolley hustled to get there just in time, then flung the ball off a Pitt defender to retain possession. Moments later, teammate Nahiem Alleyne canned a 3-pointer that pressed the lead back to double digits.
Democracy. We saw it in the first half as the Hokies made hockey-style, tic-tac-toe passes to get easy baskets. We saw it when Tech had to get a defensive stop — and got it. And we saw it in the box score, where Nolley had just three points — more than 14 shy of his season average — and the Hokies still won by 10.
“It just says we’ve got a well-coached group of guys that know the value of what’s going on,” Horne said. “I think this team’s growing up fast, and I feel like we all have an opportunity to get better.”
