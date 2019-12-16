We need to pause and pour one out for Charley Wiles.
Not a can of beer or a fifth of whiskey, either. An authentic 40-ounce bottle of malt liquor, just as Ice Cube or Dr. Dre would have us do.
Wiles, the longtime Virginia Tech defensive line coach whose contract was not renewed last week, knows the ways of the streets. Or at least he gained a better understanding of them after seeing “Straight Outta Compton” — the 2015 biographical drama about the gangsta rap group N.W.A.
Wiles even delivered an impromptu review of the movie during a football news conference that year.
“I like all music,” Wiles told the assembled media. “Coming out of [the theater], I’ve gone back YouTubing and just listening to the lyrics, because it was really neat.
“You’ve got a guy living out in the country, he writes a song about shooting a squirrel, going hunting, farming, catching catfish, drink some clear, whatever. Now this guy here, he’s talking about slingin’ rock and seeing a guy get murdered. It’s kind of a product of where…it’s real. It was very real.”
Wiles provided his cinematic critique in the gravelly Southern accent he acquired growing up in central Florida and perfected during his 24 years in Blacksburg. It’s the same voice he’s used to describe his D-linemen “pitchin’ a fit” against the opposition.
The film review was so delightful that Wiles would be asked in future news conferences if he’d seen any good movies lately. He’d smile and feign annoyance.
“Oh, so now I’m the movie guy, huh?” he’d say.
Nah. Just a darn good coach and a fun guy to be around.
As easy as it was to laugh and have a jolly time around Wiles, he was super serious about his job and highly effective at it. Players respect him and work hard for him.
Wiles coached five All-Americans, including 1999 Bronco Nagurski Award winner Corey Moore. Bud Foster loves him like a brother and trusts him the same way. Having arrived in Blacksburg in 1996, Wiles has been a crucial part of the bowl streak that Tech extended to 27 straight years this season.
Wiles will not coach in the Belk Bowl. A Tech source told our Mike Niziolek that Wiles was given the option and declined it. That’s a bummer, as it means our last glimpse of Wiles on the Tech sidelines was in a loss.
I was wrong in August when I wrote that Foster’s retirement would sever the final tie between the Frank Beamer and Justin Fuente eras. Actually, Wiles’ departure does that. And while it’s always a bit sad when things change, Fuente is well within his rights to do it this way.
Fuente has been immensely respectful to the program’s past, starting with Beamer and continuing with Foster. About to conclude his fourth season — an eternity in coaching circles — the transition is complete.
Fuente has now made the program entirely his own, for better or worse. And he might as well do it his way, because he’ll be the recipient of all the result-based cards and letters from the fan base.
As for Wiles? Well, the 55-year-old indicated in midseason that he wants to continue coaching beyond this year. No doubt he’ll find a landing spot if that’s still the case.
So as the malt liquor drips on the pavement, here’s hoping Wiles finds a place where the quarterback can really sling the rock and his linemen love pitchin’ a fit. Sequels and spinoffs can be good films, too.
