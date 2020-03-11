GREENSBORO — Following Virginia Tech’s 78-56 loss to North Carolina in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday night, coach Mike Young confined his opening statement to only 15 words.
“There will be better days ahead for the Hokies,” Young said. “I can assure you of that.”
Believe it.
The remarkable streak that Buzz built is over now, ceased by the natural course of college basketball. The Hokies won’t be making the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year. That’s no surprise to anybody who saw the makeup off this team coming into 2019-20.
Tech’s performance this season needed to demonstrate one thing, and one thing only: that Young was the right man for this job.
Let there be no question of that.
The Hokies were one of only six schools in the nation to return less than 20 percent of their scoring from the previous year. They had the shortest roster among high-major programs and the second-youngest. They were supposed to be cannon fodder in this league.
Instead, Tech finished .500 overall and won seven games in the ACC. That’s a deal any rational Tech fan would gladly have taken in November.
“Look at what we did this year,” point guard Wabissa Bede said. “Even though I felt like we should have done a lot more, we already proved to people that we’re serious in the league. People aren’t going to come in and just think we’re a joke. And they thought it, as you saw in the preseason with all the rankings.”
The Hokies were picked to finish 14th out of 15 teams in the ACC preseason poll, ahead of only Wake Forest. And yet Young’s Hokies got wins over Tom Izzo and Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams, swept Clemson home and away, and also defeated N.C. State, Wake and Pitt.
It’s easy to forget that with the way the season ended. Eleven losses in Tech’s final 13 games mitigated the joy in Blacksburg, but we need to look at this the way the NCAA Tournament selection committee views resumes. All games count, from November to March. The body of work is what matters.
The body of work is pretty extraordinary.
“I think we had a great year,” Tech guard Jalen Cone said. “We beat a lot of teams that people didn’t think we could beat. We played good basketball that people thought we couldn’t play. I think we shocked some people with how we performed on some nights.
“I think taking away the positives and the negatives on the season, we’re just going to learn on both ends and just get better.”
Landers Nolley II, despite his late-season shooting slump, showed he can be among the most productive players in the ACC at his best. Tyrece Radford evolved into the heart of the team, leading the Hokies in rebounding and averaging double figures in points at 6-foot-1. Cone, Naheim Alleyne , P.J. Horne and Hunter Cattoor all showed that they can be potent from 3-point distance — a must in Young’s offense.
The UNC game underscored how much the Hokies need to add size. Their two signees for next season — Darius Maddox and Joe Bamisile — are both ESPN top 100 recruits, but they’re also both guards who stand 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, respectively.
The offseason development of 6 -10 forward John Ojiako will be crucial. So will the contributions Tech can get from 6-9 forward Keve Aluma, who had to sit out this season after transferring from Wofford.
Regardless, the Hokies have a right to be optimistic.
“We start back with our spring workouts, and it's not new,” Young said. “We have done it. We know what we're looking at now. We know how things are going to operate and how we're going to run. And I am looking forward to that.”
We all should be. Young’s opening statement — and his opening season — said it clearly: There are better days ahead for the Hokies.
