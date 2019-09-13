The crowd at Saturday’s Virginia Tech football game at Furman is likely to be underwhelming. Tickets could be had on StubHub on Friday for as little as $10. The Hokies didn’t sell out their home opener last week, and they certainly won’t pack them in for this one.
The same could be true for upcoming games against Duke, Rhode Island and perhaps a few others. To put it kindly, the 2019 home schedule lacks juice. To put it not-so-kindly, it’s the lamest home schedule I’ve seen in 20 years of being around this program.
But you can count on one thing: Chip and Bonnie Grubb will be there.
The Roanoke couple hasn’t missed a home game since Sept. 22, 1990, when Chip was in the hospital and Bonnie (wisely) thwarted his plan to sneak out and attend. He’d had a lengthy streak before that day, too.
Chip’s also been to 108 of Tech’s road games and 42 neutral site games, including every postseason contest the Hokies have played since the 1986 Peach Bowl. After the first quarter Saturday, he’ll be honored on the field by the Hokie Club for attending his 400th Tech football game.
“Everybody’s got a vice in life,” he said, “and ours happens to be Hokie sports.”
Bonnie’s been to more than 350 of those 400 right alongside Chip. One of their earliest dates was that 1986 Peach Bowl. It was Bonnie’s first-ever football game. Chip figured she might enjoy it given that she’d graduated from N.C. State and the Hokies were facing the Wolfpack.
But when they kicked off, something strange happened: She started rooting for Tech.
“At that point, I just wanted to make him happy,” Bonnie says. “I didn’t care who won football games.”
Adds Chip with a laugh: “That’s when I knew I should marry her!”
They’ve been wed for 31 years, with much of their free time revolving around Hokies football.
Now both retired from corporate jobs at Advance Auto Parts — Chip was in human resources, Bonnie in accounting — they used to save their vacation days so they could spend them on Tech road trips.
They’ve been in the stands to watch the Hokies pull off upsets at Ohio State and Nebraska at Notre Dame. They wedged themselves into that record crowd at the Battle of Bristol.
But it’s Lane Stadium that is their happy place. They’ve had midfield season tickets in the lower bowl since 1980. Nearly four decades later, in an age when college and pro sports are struggling to lure people out of their living rooms, Tech does not have to worry about these two.
“It’s just the in-stadium atmosphere,” said Chip, a 1975 Cave Spring High School graduate who earned a marketing degree from Tech in ’79. “There’s no greater entrance than ‘Enter Sandman.’ We love taking people to the game that have never been to a Hokie game.
“It’s neat to see people’s reactions. Although you can sometimes see better and get better replays at home, you just can’t duplicate that experience at home on the couch.”
The Grubbs take pride in the challenges they’ve overcome to keep their streak going. The bought a bucket of KFC chicken and tailgated in the car the night in 2003 when Tech faced Texas A&M in the driving rain. They once rushed from a cousin’s wedding on Bent Mountain moments after the “I dos” — “God bless! Gotta go!” — to make a home game by the start of the second quarter.
And they never leave early.
“We have an exit strategy that is legendary,” Chip said. “When the clock hits triple zero, I run and get the car from parking lot 3, and Bonnie walks quickly to the side of the road. I pick her up and – zoom! – we’re out of there before most of the fans are out of the tunnel.”
Bonnie, who went to a small North Carolina high school that didn’t have a football team, has seen her appreciation for the sport grow exponentially since that 1986 Peach Bowl. She now can be found breaking down strategy on the car rides home.
Neither of the Grubbs are thrilled with the Hokies’ lackluster play so far this season, but they’re far from gloomy about it. After all, they’ve seen much worse.
At the end of Frank Beamer’s first season as coach in 1987, Tech beat Cincinnati 21-20 in the swirling snow at Lane Stadium to cap a 2-9 campaign.
“I think there were 15,000 people there,” Chip said. “The quote in the paper the next day from Frank was, ‘When we get this program turned around, I’m never going to forget these 15,000 people.’ I cut that quote out and I actually have it in a scrapbook here.
“I told Bonnie back then that I sure hope someday we can look back and say, ‘You know what? We were there.’”
Oh, they were there, all right. Wouldn’t miss it.
