BLACKSBURG — They’d all met Bud Foster.
All of them.
That was the surprise. Not that the fans I randomly approached in the parking lots before Virginia Tech’s game against Wake Forest two weeks ago had nice things to say about the retiring defensive coordinator. Of course they did. It was Bud Foster Day, after all.
No, it was the deeper connection they all felt with the man — something that only comes through face-to-face interaction, however brief.
One fan had a couple of cold ones and talked stock car racing with Foster at a Radford restaurant while a student at Radford University.
Another introduced her star-struck 6-year-old son to Foster when they spotted the coach dining in Blacksburg.
Another met Foster through his parents, who used to cook pregame meals for the team at the old Red Lion Inn.
Another was a retired teacher, guidance counselor and administrator in the Tidewater area, who met Foster when the coach talked to his students on recruiting visits.
You get the idea. Foster will be missed not merely because of his defensive genius, but also because he’s always felt like one of us. Like his former boss, Frank Beamer, Foster is approachable, accessible, personable.
He’s not a concept, some abstract collage of interceptions and sacks and goal-line stands. To fans, he is real, an embodiment of the “This is Home” tagline their favorite college football program promotes
When athletic director Whit Babcock called Foster “the fabric of this place” in August, this is what he meant.
“We’ve actually met him around town a few times,” said Mary Williams, who works in the forestry department at Tech. Her son Reese was the aforementioned star-struck 6-year-old. “It wasn’t anything we did. He just took a minute out of his day to come talk to my son, just in a restaurant.
“Very down to earth. Very humble. He just felt like one of the family. He has a special place in our heart, definitely.”
Jesse Cockram of Stuart treasures a picture he has of himself, his father and Foster together at Sharkey’s in Radford. Taken a decade ago on his 22nd birthday, the photo is prominently displayed in his dad’s man cave
“He’s an awesome guy,” Cockram said of Foster. “Super nice. Very kind. He was hanging out, drinking beers. We talked about NASCAR. My dad’s in love with him, basically. He just loves Bud Foster.”
Added Cockram’s wife, Caitlyn: “That’s one of the cool things. We didn’t meet him here at a football game or in the football sense. We met him out and about as a normal person in the community.”
Foster’s approachability in public is not an accident. He credits his parents and Beamer for modeling the Golden Rule-driven behavior he’s tried to emulate throughout his life and career.
“I was just a member of the community, a father, went to PTA meetings early when I could,” Foster said. “You just be who you are. I hope that’s what people came away with — whoever I met, hopefully it wasn’t a stranger. I just want to treat people the way I want to be treated.”
Samuel Hubbard III is 26 years old and lives in Radford. He was among the legions who stood alongside “Beamer Way” to greet the team — and specifically Foster — when the Hokies got off the bus before their game against Wake Forest.
Hubbard appreciates Foster’s schematic excellence on the field, the way he coaches so aggressively. But his appreciation for Foster began much earlier, when his parents cooked the pregame meals.
“I was a little kid and I used to talk with Bud sometimes,” Hubbard said. “He was a very nice dude. That’s why I like him, too. He’s very respectable. He has a good character about him. He carries himself well.”
Jim Rayfield of Chesapeake earned two degrees from Tech that helped him launch a successful career as an educator. His admiration for Foster also stems from personal interaction.
“Specifically at Deep Creek High School, he would show up and talk to those students and talk to the teachers there and just became a real person,” Rayfield said. “Just that personal touch. I think that’s the point with Bud: He has that personal touch.”
He still will, even after this season ends and he moves on to retirement.
And maybe that’s the best part of all of this: In that sense, nothing has to change. We’ll still get to see him around.
