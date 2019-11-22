BLACKSBURG — With six words, Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield summed up the depth of his admiration for Bud Foster before this season even began: “I trust him with my life.”
That sounds extreme, and maybe it is. Hollifield’s relationship with Foster is special. Different. Foster doesn’t do cartwheels in the hallway when just any recruit commits, but he did when Hollifield verballed. And Hollifield doesn’t view every coach he’s had as a second father, but he looks at Foster that way.
Still, in a broader sense, isn’t that what all high school players and their parents do when they choose their school? They’re trusting these coaches with their lives — or at the very least, their football lives.
Foster, like the best of coaches, has always wanted it to be about both.
“It’s his passion,” Hollifield said. “It’s not the X’s and O’s, which he is the best at that. But it’s how much he gets out of his players. He pushes them every day.
“He reminded me a lot of my dad. My dad would always just be locked in, never take a play off or anything like that. He always had to be focused on everything you do. I really saw that in Coach Foster. The first time I saw him, I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to play for that dude.’”
Over the past quarter century, hundreds of players have made that same decision. And judging from the Foster tributes that continue to flood in from former players — stars and substitutes alike — most are glad they did.
Stud players often make lousy coaches. Many of them can’t understand why the game doesn’t come as easily to their players as it did to them.
Football never came easily to Foster. It was work, and it was work that he loved.
“You know, I was always just a blue-collar guy,” he said. “And that’s the only way I could play. Everybody wants to be the best, and I always wanted to be the best football player. I was limited, but I always wanted to be the best I could be.
“And then if that could help somebody else who might have an abundance more talent than what I had, if I could encourage him by my approach, that would make him better.”
That’s what you’re seeing on these tribute videos Tech has produced both for social media and for the Lane Stadium video board. Guys like Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds, DeAngelo Hall, Brandon Flowers and on and on and on — guys who’ve made millions in the NFL — give Foster much of the credit for what they’ve become as football players.
As he prepares to depart, Foster is fortunate to have Hollifield in his locker room. Very few young men can articulate Foster’s significance from a player’s perspective quite like he does.
“He’s the reason I’m here,” Hollifield said. “I can thank him for that, which means a lot. He convinced me to make the best decision of my life. I truly believe that. So I really owe a lot to him, how he pushes me every day.”
Foster’s approach is detailed-oriented. The demands can frustrate young players — even Hollifield has butted heads at times with his coordinator — until they grasp the expectations and see the avenues to success.
“Doing those little things right, they become big things,” Foster said. “Establishing that work ethic, that consistency, that determination, that accountability. When you get to the next level — whether it’s football, or the next level in life — I hope that’s one thing that these guys understand. I hope I helped them with a foundation to be successful with whatever they do.”
Hollifield already feels like he has that. And given that he has two years of eligibility left after this season, there’s no better person to carry on the tradition that Foster has established.
“It’s more than football, to be honest with you,” Hollifield said “You’re with him every day. He talks a lot about life, too. He knows it all, too, to be honest with you.
“He’s a very wise man. But he’s just one of the best men I’ve ever met in my life.”
One in whom, for decades now, much trust has been placed. You won’t hear many who did so say they regretted it.
