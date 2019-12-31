CHARLOTTE — ESPN’s producers juxtaposed the images well.
There were Kentucky’s players, climbing into the stands to celebrate their 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech in Tuesday’s Belk Bowl.
Then there was Bud Foster, accepting a hug from Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.
There were the Kentucky players, dumping a cooler of water on their coach.
Then there was Foster, simply trying to make it to the locker room, being interrupted by men in blue who wanted to shake his hand.
Revelry. Respect. Revelry. Respect.
Foster could have only one of those on this day.
Tech coach Justin Fuente says that people will write books about Foster. Long books. He’s probably right about that. But Foster would just as soon they left this last page out.
“After the game, I was really pretty ticked off, to be honest with you,” Foster said. “I was just kind of staring out into space, a little angry.”
It was all set up for the legendary defensive coordinator to go out in spectacular fashion. When Fuente opted to kick a field goal on fourth and 3 from the Kentucky 9-yard line early in the fourth quarter, putting the Hokies up by six, you could see how this would end.
The Wildcats would need to score a touchdown. Foster’s group would need to prevent one. There would be a simple, clear resolution to all of this. Could the Hokies stop them or not?
Answer: They could not.
Oh, they had their chances. Kentucky needed to go 85 yards for its go-ahead score. Before Lynn Bowden hit Josh Ali for the winning 13-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining, the Wildcats didn’t have a play longer than 9 yards on that drive.
Twice, they faced fourth down. On a fourth and 7 near midfield, Ali made a diving catch just beyond the sticks.
Later, on fourth and 1 from the Tech 26, Bowden barreled ahead for 2 yards. He lost the ball, but officials ruled his forward progress had been stopped.
The Hokies were just that close from winning this for Foster — and, of course, for themselves.
“We had some opportunities,” Foster said. “I saw a couple of plays that we make contact, and the guy falls forward for two or three yards. I mean, you get down the stretch like that and every blade of grass is critical, every yard is critical.
“You’re counting on us to make some stops. … That was kind of on us when it was all said and done.”
That last phrase — “when all is said and done” — long has been one of Foster’s favorite verbal punctuations. And the finality all of this hit him when he arrived at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday.
Linebacker Dax Hollifield said Foster teared up as he addressed the team before the game. Foster made sure to take in all the sights and sounds during warmups.
“I mean, this is the last time in this environment,” he said. “I’ll be on the field, hopefully, at some point in time. It’ll be in a different [capacity], and it was just kind of my last time out there. I’m hanging up my whistle here.”
Four years ago, when Frank Beamer coached his last game at the Independence Bowl, Foster had a rotten game. Tulsa piled up 563 yards, 27 first downs and 52 points against Tech’s defense.
But the Hokies scored 55 of their own. And when Tulsa had the ball for one final drive, Dadi Nicholas shot through the left side of the line to record a fourth-down, victory-clinching sack.
So relieved and excited was Foster that night that he ripped off his headset and fired it into the air.
“It was exultation right there, man,” he said. “It really was.”
Tuesday was something different. The revelry belonged to the other guys.
The respect, though? Those ESPN images served as a reminder that Foster will always have it. Even without the storybook ending.
