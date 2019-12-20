BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had as many recruits in-state recruits in its 2020 signing class as it did from France.
Yeah, it was kind of a weird recruiting cycle for the Hokies.
Tight end Wilfried Pene, a native of France, is coming to Blacksburg, from St. Thomas More Prep in Connecticut. He’s the second international player recruited during Fuente’s five-year tenure — punter Oscar Bradburn hails from Australia — but probably the only one that taught himself the English upon arriving stateside.
Coach Justin Fuente attributed the lack of in-state recruits to a combination of factors beyond the small size of the class (Tech only signed 15 players on Wednesday). The coaching staff missed on some of their top targets in the state and stayed away from others.
“It’s not indicative of anything to come,” Fuente said.
Tech ended up with three signees from Florida, three from Georgia, two from Maryland and two from Texas. The Hokies have signed 15 players from Florida during Fuente’s tenure and 14 from Georgia.
Much has been made of the signees from Texas since they are the first players out of high school to come to Blacksburg since 2002 (walk-on Michael Malone). The Hokies haven’t had a scholarship player from the state since at least 1987.
One state notably absent from this year’s list of signees is North Carolina. Tech has signed 15 players from the state since 2016 and five of them had a 4-star ranking. The Hokies have signed six instate 4-star recruits during that stretch.
With Mack Brown back at the helm, North Carolina in-state recruiting effort’s got a major boost. Brown held onto seven of the top 15 in-state players and only one player from North Carolina signed outside the state in 2020 (Texas A&M).
That represented a major decline from the past two cycles (five went out of state in 2019 and six did in 2018). Tech nearly had as many top 15 players from North Carolina the last two years (four) as North Carolina did (six).
