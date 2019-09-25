The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on escaping Furman, Tech hiring Jerry Kill, areas of concern at the bye week and preview the Friday night matchup against Duke.
Lunch Pail Podcast: Will Duke game be a tipping point?
