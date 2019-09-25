Lunch Pail Podcast
The Roanoke Times

The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on escaping Furman, Tech hiring Jerry Kill, areas of concern at the bye week and preview the Friday night matchup against Duke.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

