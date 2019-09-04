The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on Virginia Tech's mistake-filled loss to Boston College, the team's biggest concerns going into Week 2 against Old Dominion and more.
Lunch Pail Podcast: What happened at BC? Can Virginia Tech recover with ODU on deck?
Mike Niziolek
