The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek discuss Tech's two-game win streak, Hendon Hooker's quick start, the Hokies' struggling pass defense and why UNC-Tech is "juice city."

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

