The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek discuss Tech's embarrassing loss to Duke, the team's lack of identity, a renewed quarterback competition, the fanbase's frustration with Justin Fuente, preview the Miami game and more.
Lunch Pail Podcast: The Hokies have an identity crisis on their hands
