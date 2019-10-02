Lunch Pail Podcast

The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek discuss Tech's embarrassing loss to Duke, the team's lack of identity, a renewed quarterback competition, the fanbase's frustration with Justin Fuente, preview the Miami game and more. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments